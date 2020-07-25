Inside Details Of Justin Bieber’s Visit With Kanye West: ‘He Wanted To Show Him Love’

Justin Bieber is back on the road, and paid Kanye West a visit at his Wyoming ranch. A source said the singer simply wanted to support his pal.

Justin Bieber, 26, made headlines when he rolled into Kanye West‘s expansive Wyoming property on July 24. A source close to the “Yummy” hitmaker spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively, and said he was simply trying to support his friend. “Justin is back on his tour bus road trip with his wife Hailey [Baldwin] and stopped to see Kanye because he was concerned and wanted to check in on him,” the insider dished. “He’s been concerned for his well being and he realized how close he was which is why they stopped.”

DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus pic.twitter.com/NmR0ZGjm2I — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

The source also told HL the pair talked about “music and life” during the short visit. “They stayed the night on the tour bus and have already left. They’re close friends and they just talked about music and life. Kanye has a lot of people around him, but Justin has a very big heart and he wanted to show Kanye love,” our source said.

The Changes singer showed up in one of Kanye’s recent tweets, which was of Justin and music producer Damon Dash. “DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus,” Kanye captioned the photo on July 24, showing Justin and Damon looking at a cream-colored wall piece in what appeared to be a garage. He joins a growing list of stars who have come to visit Kanye amid his controversial Tweetstorm, including Damon and comedian Dave Chapelle, 46.

“THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE,” Kanye shared on Twitter, including a video. It appears that Kanye’s friends are checking in on time after his back-to-back Twitter storms, including one where he alleged that he had been “trying to divorce” his wife Kim Kardashian, 39. “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mill] at the Waldorf for ‘prison reform’,” he wrote, also posting that Kim was “out of line.”