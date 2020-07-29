Justin Bieber romantically sang the classic love song ‘I Will Always Love You’ to wife Hailey Baldwin before they shared a sweet kiss through their face masks during a public outing together.

Justin Bieber, 26, and Hailey Baldwin, 23, proved they know how to stay safe from the coronavirus and still be romantic at the same time when they shared a cute moment of PDA in a new video that Chance the Rapper posted to his Instagram story on July 29. The singer was serenading his lady love with the popular love song “I Will Always Love You”, which was made popular by Dolly Parton and Whitney Houston, before she pulled him in for a smooch in the clip, which seemed to be recorded by Chance. The lovebirds looked comfortable during the memorable moment, with Justin wearing a blue and white tie-dye style sweatsuit with a light blue mask and baseball cap and Hailey wearing a silky gold-colored loose button-down top and matching pants with a white mask, and appeared to be in some type of fast food-style restaurant.

Justin and Hailey’s PDA-filled hangout with Chance comes a few days after Justin shared a pic of them enjoying a loving picnic during a road trip they’ve been on. In the snapshot, they are both laying on a blanket in the grass as the doting hubby puts his arm around the blonde beauty and she lifts her hand up to touch it. “Lil picnic wif bae,” Justin captioned the snapshot.

Hailey has also been documenting their fun trip on her Instagram and shared some pics of when they arrived in Utah at the end of June. She looked flawless in a yellow bikini in the pics and posed in some clear blue water. She also posed while sharing a kiss with Justin in front of the state’s “Welcome to Utah” road sign.

Justin and Hailey decided to go on their road trip after spending the last few weeks in quarantine in Los Angeles. A source recently told us that they are staying in Justin’s tour bus while making their way across the country from the west to the east coast. “Justin and Hailey are already back on the road. They’ll be there for the next few weeks living on his tour bus driving and exploring all over the country,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They’ve done this most of quarantine and this has been their plan for a while now. Justin is busy working on new music that he can’t wait to release.”