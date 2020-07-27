Why Justin Bieber Didn’t Reach Out To Kim Kardashian After Visiting Kanye West With Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are”enjoying” their time on a road trip after visiting Kanye West in Wyoming on July 24 and have yet to reach out to Kim Kardashian, who has since reunited with her husband.

Justin Bieber, 26, and Hailey Baldwin, 23, got major attention when they took the time to visit Kanye West, 43, at his ranch in Wyoming on July 24, just days after he made headlines for his Twitter outbursts, but they haven’t reached out to Kim Kardashian, 39, about the situation. The singer has been focusing on enjoying his time with his lady love during a road trip they’ve been on and is using the opportunity to shut out from everyone for a while.

“Justin and Hailey did not reach out to Kim after their meeting with Kanye,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Justin is very turned off right now from the world and will be for the next few weeks. He’s just focused on enjoying time with his wife and unwinding and enjoying his road trip across the country right now.” There are tons of rumors swirling of a new album coming out in the near future. Those close to him say it seems like he’s about to come back big and with a vengence. But right now, he’s just spending time with his girl.”

Kanye posted a photo of Justin’s visit on Twitter and it showed the Canadian artist sitting in a chair alongside record executive Damon Dash, 49, near an open garage door and ironing board. “DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus,” Kanye captioned the pic. Damon was also spotted hanging out with Yeezy during a visit to a Wyoming Walmart a few days prior on July 22, proving he’s been spending a lot of time with him recently.

DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus pic.twitter.com/NmR0ZGjm2I — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

Hours before Kanye posted his pic of Justin, Hailey gave a hint about her and Justin’s road trip in a post she shared on Instagram. “Anybody have any good tips for motion sickness/car sickness,” she posted on her Instagram story on July 24. “I’ve always gotten really carsick since I was a little kid. So now me + road tripping isn’t the best combo. Help a girl out!” Justin has also been posting pics of their time on the road.

Although it’s not clear why Justin and Hailey decided to visit Kanye, the hangout came the same week the rapper revealed he tried to divorce Kim in the past during his Twitter outbursts. He apologized a few days later on July 25 and asked her to forgive him. Kim also took to her own social media page to release a statement about Kanye’s bipolar disorder on July 22 and admitted that “his words” don’t “align” with “his intentions.” She has since been seen reuniting with Kanye during a tearful car ride in Wyoming on July 27.