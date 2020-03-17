‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Video: Karen Gillan Braves A Wild Stunt Despite Being ‘Scared’

The cast of ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ was thrown right into the crazy stunts as soon as they started filming. HL has an EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes look at the huge blockbuster sequel.

“As soon as the actors got to Atlanta, the first thing that we did was put them on wooden bridges and tell them to start screaming at guys dressed in blue screen,” Jumanji: The Next Level director, writer, and producer Jake Kasdan says in our EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes video. Wade Eastwood, the stunt coordinator and second unit director, adds: “We pushed all the characters much harder and further, especially with practical action. We managed to do all the jumps and transitions practically.”

Karen Gillan, who plays Ruby, admits she was worried about the monkey bridge scene. “I have to give Karen a shout because when we did that sequence she was scared 5 feet off the ground and that’s all Karen doing it,” Wade notes. Karen says it’s “really hard to shut off that caution part of your brain because it’s quite a useful tool to stop you, you know, dying. It’s quite satisfying to overcome things like that.”

Jumanji: The Next Level is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. The sequel also featured Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black reprising their roles from the first movie. Awkwafina, Rory McCann, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito joined the cast in the sequel.

The Jumanji: The Next Level bonus materials include a gag reel, several behind-the-scenes featurettes, in-depth scene breakdowns, a brand-new jingle and more! The 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD also include a fully interactive collectible map that employs Augmented Reality to bring Jumanji to life via smartphone. The experience provides up to 10 minutes of gameplay and allows users to create their own 8-bit Avatar, navigate a series of mini-games and much more.