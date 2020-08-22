Justin Bieber Lovingly Wraps His Arms Around Hailey Baldwin At Kardashian Beach House — PDA Pic

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got all romantic and stuff while the married couple chilled at a very famous family’s house.

Major PDA alert for Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin! The internationally famous duo enjoyed some R&R with one another on Friday, August 21, at the Kardashian‘s oceanfront rental property in Malibu. The “Sorry” singer and supermodel at one point got up close and personal while chilling with their friends as Justin wrapped his arms around her in the sweetest of ways. Hailey left little to the imagination at the residence in a silk top and bikini bottoms with her main squeeze rocking a light pink tee from his streetwear line Drew that featured a big happy face on it.

They made headlines earlier in the week when Justin & Hailey were spotted hanging with her ex-fling Shawn Mendes, 22. Eyebrows were raised after all three reunited at a home recording studio in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 20. It left people wondering what the deal was and if any tensions arose between the two guys.

“Justin is above feuds and drama. He is married to the woman of his dreams,” a source close to the Grammy winner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He knows Shawn’s talent and would be happy to work with him on future collaborations and also be his friend.”

“[Justin] is looking forward to see what comes from this and future hangouts they have,” the source also added. “If it leads to good music that would be awesome. If it leads to a great friendship, even better.” The two Canadians have a professional history with one another as they collaborated on the 2019 track “Sun”.

Things appear to be just peachy between Justin and Hailey, especially during quarantine. They’ve been seen acting all lovey dovey with one another both in public and on social media which has left their followers in a state of emotional bliss!