Why Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Didn’t Think It Was ‘Awkward’ To Reunite With Her Ex-Fling Shawn Mendes

Justin Bieber is ‘above feuds & drama’ a source spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, revealing the hang out wasn’t ‘a big deal’ for him.

Justin Bieber, 26, isn’t bothered by wife Hailey Baldwin‘s past with ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes, 22. “Justin is above feuds and drama. He is married to the woman of his dreams,” a source close to the Changes singer spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Eyebrows were raised after Justin, Hailey and Shawn were seen reuniting at a home recording studio in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 20, proving there’s no bad blood between any party. “[Justin] knows Shawn’s talent and would be happy to work with him on future collaborations and also be his friend,” the insider also noted. Hailey and Shawn notably attended the 2018 Met Gala as a couple, however, she reunited with and married Justin shortly after.

Shawn and Justin, who both hail from Ontario, Canada, previously collaborated on the song “Sun” in 2019 — and now it looks like more music could be on the way. “[Justin] is looking forward to see what comes from this and future hangouts they have. If it leads to good music that would be awesome. If it leads to a great friendship, even better,” the source also said, which a source close to Shawn also revealed. Justin was low key in a beige colored hoodie, while Shawn opted for a black t-shirt and protective face mask for the occasion. Meanwhile, Hailey — also seen outside the studio — rocked a pair of purple shorts and bright yellow slides.

“Shawn has hung out with Hailey and Justin before this meet up. It isn’t the first time. They’re all friends,” a second insider told us, revealing he’s been supportive of the pairs’ marriage. “Obviously it could be a very awkward situation but it’s not because Shawn has always been so respectful of Hailey and of her relationship with Justin. When they got engaged he texted her to congratulate her. There wasn’t even an ounce of drama,” the source added.

As for Hailey, there’s no “awkwardness” on her part, either. “While it’s still unknown whether or not Justin and Shawn are collaborating on music together, there’s definitely no awkwardness between Hailey and Justin with Shawn,” a third source close to the BareMinerals model said. “Despite Hailey and Shawn dating in the past, they’ve always remained friendly and have known each other for years. Justin knows that and has no problem with that and has always been cool with their friendship. It’s really not a big deal at all and they all get along great,” they also said.