See Pics
Hollywood Life

Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Shredded Daisy Dukes After Getting Breakfast With Husband Justin Bieber

hailey
ENEWS/MEGA
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.Pictured: Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Hailey Bieber goes to a meeting in weho. 20 Aug 2020 Pictured: Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: ENEWS/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA695357_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hailey Bieber goes to a meeting in weho. 20 Aug 2020 Pictured: Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: ENEWS/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA695357_033.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Positano, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is seen wearing a protective face mask while seen looking trendy in denim shorts with matching brown belt and sandals as she arrives at trendy restaurant with friends to enjoy some lunch together while on their holiday's in Positano. Pictured: Emilia Clarke BACKGRID USA 10 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *CLIENT RESTRICTION APPLIED* View Gallery View Gallery 80 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Hailey Baldwin showed off her impeccable summer fashion sense when she paired denim short shorts with an oversized blazer and platform boots.

Hailey Baldwin proved she’s truly the daisy duke queen when she stepped out in a pair of short shorts on August 20! The supermodel rocked the trend in a high-waisted denim style, along with an oversized, boxy green blazer and a pair of platform boots that hit around her mid-calf. The 23-year-old recently returned to Los Angeles with her husband Justin Bieber after the pair spent some time road tripping around the United States. Hailey wore a barely-there bra under her green blazer, and paired the fashion-forward look with a small, yellow cross body bag and gold jewelry including earrings and necklaces.

hailey
Hailey rocks daisy duke shorts. Image: ENEWS/MEGA

Earlier in the morning, she looking comfy and casual while grabbing breakfast at the West Hollywood celeb hotspot Joan’s On Third, with her pop star beau. She showed off her taut figure in a pair of grey leggings with a white, cropped sweater which showed off her toned tummy. Her wet, blonde tresses were bulled back into a top knot, as she wore a leopard print protective face mask and carried a black cross-body bag.

The “Yummy” singer was also dressed down for the occasion, wearing loose sweatpants and a white tee, along with a Louis Vuitton protective face mask. It comes just days after the couple celebrated a sweet date night, nearly two years after they first said “I do”. The mirror selfie, which Justin posted to his Instagram Stories on August 14, showed the pair in matching, light wash denim jeans.

hailey
She paired the shorts with a blazer and boots. Image: ENEWS/MEGA

The selfie was taken while they were on a road trip across the US, and it certainly wasn’t the first time they’ve shared a snap looking so loved-up. Last week, they shared a romantic dance at home together! Justin and Hailey were gazing into each others’ eyes while he rested his hands on her hips and they danced together. The “Sorry” singer was seen twirling her, before he pulls her in for a big kiss, and they continue dancing as they hug. Aw!