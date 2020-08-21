Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Shredded Daisy Dukes After Getting Breakfast With Husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin showed off her impeccable summer fashion sense when she paired denim short shorts with an oversized blazer and platform boots.

Hailey Baldwin proved she’s truly the daisy duke queen when she stepped out in a pair of short shorts on August 20! The supermodel rocked the trend in a high-waisted denim style, along with an oversized, boxy green blazer and a pair of platform boots that hit around her mid-calf. The 23-year-old recently returned to Los Angeles with her husband Justin Bieber after the pair spent some time road tripping around the United States. Hailey wore a barely-there bra under her green blazer, and paired the fashion-forward look with a small, yellow cross body bag and gold jewelry including earrings and necklaces.

Earlier in the morning, she looking comfy and casual while grabbing breakfast at the West Hollywood celeb hotspot Joan’s On Third, with her pop star beau. She showed off her taut figure in a pair of grey leggings with a white, cropped sweater which showed off her toned tummy. Her wet, blonde tresses were bulled back into a top knot, as she wore a leopard print protective face mask and carried a black cross-body bag.

The “Yummy” singer was also dressed down for the occasion, wearing loose sweatpants and a white tee, along with a Louis Vuitton protective face mask. It comes just days after the couple celebrated a sweet date night, nearly two years after they first said “I do”. The mirror selfie, which Justin posted to his Instagram Stories on August 14, showed the pair in matching, light wash denim jeans.

The selfie was taken while they were on a road trip across the US, and it certainly wasn’t the first time they’ve shared a snap looking so loved-up. Last week, they shared a romantic dance at home together! Justin and Hailey were gazing into each others’ eyes while he rested his hands on her hips and they danced together. The “Sorry” singer was seen twirling her, before he pulls her in for a big kiss, and they continue dancing as they hug. Aw!