Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Cuddle Up During ‘Date Night’ & More Of Their Most Romantic Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are seriously the sweetest couple! The pair are on a road trip and shared a new snap from their cozy date night.

They may have been married for two years, but Justin Bieber, 26, and Hailey Baldwin, 23, are still in their honeymoon period! The couple look more in-love every day, and Justin recently shared a sweet snap of the duo heading out for a “date night”. The mirror selfie, which he posted to his Instagram Stories on August 14, showed the couple in matching, light wash denim jeans.

Justin wore a blue tee under a black zip-up jacket and a blue beanie. He rocked light green sneakers and a printed protective face mask. Meanwhile, his super model wife paired her high-waisted denim jeans with a midriff-baring, one-shouldered beige top and bright yellow and green sneakers. She accessorized with gold necklaces, earrings, and a blue protective face mask. She slicked her hair back into a tight top knot, as she put her arm around her hubby.

The couple are currently on a road trip across the US, and this certainly isn’t the first time they’ve shared a snap looking so loved-up. Earlier in the week, they shared a romantic dance at home together! Justin and Hailey were gazing into each others’ eyes while he rested his hands on her hips and they danced together. The “Yummy” hitmaker is seen twirling her, before he pulls her in for a big kiss, and they continue dancing as they hug.

It’s hard to believe how quickly time has flown , as the couple will be celebrating their two-year anniversary next month! After dating on-and-off for many years, he finally popped the question in 2018. They had two weddings: their first in a New York courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018 where they legally married, followed by a dreamy formal affair attended by all their family and friends at a resort in South Carolina on Sept. 30, 2019. Scroll through the gallery above to see more pics of their cutest couple moments.