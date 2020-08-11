Justin Bieber Posts Rare Pic Of His Little Sister Bay, 2, On Instagram: ‘Love You’

Justin Bieber put the spotlight on his youngest sister, Bay, in a loving shout-out on Instagram! The adorable two-year-old was hanging out with a stuffed animal that was repping Justin’s merch, Drew.

Justin Bieber is a family man! The 26-year-old pop star gave a rare shout-out to his two-year-old half-sister, Bay, in an Instagram post shared on Aug. 10. In the photo, Justin’s sweet sibling rocked a floral pink outfit while cuddling next to a stuffed bear. The plushie proved it was also a Belieber by wearing a tiny yellow shirt printed with the iconic smiley logo of Justin’s clothing brand, Drew.

“Love you,” Justin captioned the cute photo of his sister, who is the daughter of Justin’s father Jeremy Bieber and his new wife, Chelsey Bieber. It’s not clear if Justin himself snapped the photo; the “Intentions” singer has been on the road with his wife, model Hailey Baldwin, 23, stopping at multiple places across the country amid their road trip. The spouses caught up with Chance The Rapper in the hip-hop artist’s hometown of Chicago at the end of July, and stopped by Kanye West’s ranch in Wyoming around that same time. After visiting with Kanye, a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “Justin and Hailey are already back on the road. They’ll be there for the next few weeks living on his tour bus driving and exploring all over the country.”

Justin Bieber shared this photo amid his cross-country road trip with Hailey Baldwin on July 30. (Instagram/@justinbieber)

At one point during the trip, Justin even shared a photo of his half-brother Jaxon, who was fast asleep in a car. “Love you lil bro,” Justin sweetly captioned the photo, which he shared on July 31. By Aug. 9, Justin shared photos of himself taken inside the $5 million mansion in Ontario, Canada where he and Hailey occasionally retreat to and spent the beginning of their quarantines in. It’s unclear if Justin is back in his home country, but the singer did share a video of a wild snake on his Instagram Story on Aug. 11!

On Aug. 9, Justin Bieber shared these photos taken inside his Ontario mansion. Is he back in Canada? (Instagram/@justinbieber)

Justin pictured his 2020 being spent on the road — just not in this way! The hitmaker was supposed to be in the middle of a world tour, which was postponed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. On July 23, the Biebs revealed that the new tour will kick off in June of 2021. His manager, Scooter Braun, even teased a “new album” on Twitter that same day!

When Justin’s not hanging out with his wife, performing or driving, he loves to spend time with his family in Canada. He spent Christmas 2019 with his half-siblings Bay, Jaxon and Jazmyn, including his stepsister Allie Bieber, in his old stomping grounds!