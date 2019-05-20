Why Justine Skye Doesn’t Pay Attention To Social Media Chatter: ‘Everyone’s Going To Talk’

Queen bee Justine Skye caught up with HL for a chat on the incredible projects she’s working on, & let’s just say fans should get excited about her new music. Plus, the fierce star told us how she avoids negativity on social media.

Tumblr queen turned professional musician Justine Skye isn’t just churning out certified bops left and right, but she’s making a positive impact on the world around her. The stunner has teamed up with Aero for their Aero x Repreve collection, which features eco-friendly jeans made from plastic bottles. Pretty cool, right? The Roc Nation signee celebrated the launch at the AERO Beach House in Malibu, California, where she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife all about why the project was important to her, why she’s learned to let social media shade roll right off her shoulders. Plus, she promised plenty of new music to come in 2019, as well as an acting debut!

When can fans expect new music and what song are you most proud of to date?

Fans can expect new music extremely soon — Within the next few months. I’m working on it very diligently and I am so anxious for everyone to hear what I’m working on because I feel like I’m most proud of it. The song that’s out that I am most proud of would have to be the last song that I put out which is “Build.”

Why did you want to get involved with the Aero collaboration?

I think it’s really amazing what they’re doing in incorporating eco friendly clothing into fashion.

Who’s on heavy rotation on your personal playlist right now?

A song I always run back to is “Real Games” by Lucky Daye. He’s one of my favorite new artists right now. He’s super R&B and real feel good music.

What are your must have beauty products at the moment and what brands are the best at making inclusive products?

One of my favorite products to use that I can’t go anywhere without is my Fenty lip gloss. Fenty Beauty does the best job at making sure everyone is welcome, all skin types, all skin shades and they do a great job at just making sure everyone feels beautiful.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve gotten from another celebrity?

I guess it’s what most people in the spotlight tell each other — don’t read your comments and don’t look your name up because it’s easier said than done because we all do it and it definitely drives you crazy but you need to hear it. It seems like the simplest thing to not do, but you still need that reminder. Everyone’s going to talk.

What else will 2019 hold for Justine Skye ?

2019 will be filled with just excitement. I feel like I’m starting a new era of my life and I’m doing the music that I want to do. I’m doing what I want to do and for the first time in my career and in my life I feel free. There’s some acting coming this year. I’m making some acting debuts this year and a lot of new music. I want to make sure that I’m giving my fans as much music and as much content as possible.