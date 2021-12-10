Interview

Hailey Baldwin Reveals Her Bachelorette Party Before Justin Bieber Wedding Was ‘Kinky’

Calling her bachelorette party ‘spicy’, Hailey Baldwin revealed things got a little ‘kinky’ with her girlfriends before she walked down the aisle with Justin Bieber.

Talk about a blushing bride! Hailey Baldwin revealed what exactly went down when her girlfriends threw her a ‘spicy’ bachelorette party before she headed down the aisle with Justin Bieber in 2019. The 25-year-old supermodel gave the 411 to her pal, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, while they were chatting during the latest episode of Hailey’s YouTube series Who’s In My Bathroom?, which was posted on December 8. “Is it romantic on bachelorette parties? I don’t know,” Rosie, 34, asked, as the two friends challenged themselves to making floral arrangements. “It’s spicy at bachelorette parties,” Hailey replied, before Rosie chimed in, “I think it’s pretty kinky [at] bachelorette parties.”

And Hailey completely agreed. “My bachelorette party was like penis everything,” she exclaimed with a laugh. “It was like d*** straws.” Rosie couldn’t help but laugh as well, teasing, “So mature… classy.” When asked where she went for the bachelorette shindig, Hailey explained she had already been married for a year before the big wedding, as she and her pop icon husband made it official at private New York courthouse ceremony in September 2018. The revelation made Rosie burst out laughing again. “You already had the d***,” she said with her hands in her face. Hailey smiled towards the camera, “I already had the d***!”

Hollywood’s hottest couple recently celebrated the second anniversary of their wedding, which took place at the lux Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel in South Carolina on September 30, 2019. “Happy anniversary baby. Luv u k. To the moon,” the “Peaches” singer, 27, captioned a throwback snap of the pair from their big day, which he posted on October 1. In return, Hailey shared three adorable photographs of the young couple to commemorate the special milestone.

Although the pair are completely head over heels for each other, their relationship started off a bit uneasy. Hailey and Justin were first spotted out together in Miami in 2015 and soon afterwards took a vacation with Justin’s family to Anguilla. However, the pair called it off only a month later. They reconciled in June 2018, following Justin’s split with his on-again/off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez.

With the public now cheering the beautiful couple on, the only thing left in their storybook romance is the news of a baby being on the way! Despite the couple saying they are in no rush to start a family, it won’t stop fans from hoping for a little miracle come the new year!