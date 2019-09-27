Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Justin Bieber ‘Overjoyed With Emotion’ As He Preps For Second Wedding With Hailey Baldwin: He May ‘Cry’

Hailey Badlwin, Justin Bieber
SplashNews
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN ITALY ** Newport Beach, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber and wifey Hailey Baldwin share a very intimate moment while out at Newport Beach Friday afternoon. After taking a stroll through the beach, the couple take a few minutes to unwind on the grass. Justin appears downcast as he lowers his head and has Hailey sit on his lap and comfort him with gentle strokes through his hair. Shot on 03/15/19. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 19 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin depart after a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu. Hailey turns heads in a sexy red slitted dress and black leather jacket as the pair return to their Mercedes-Benz Van at the valet. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber share some sweet PDA before separating and leaving on their own way inNYC. The married couple stepped down from their NYC hotel together.Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 9 MAY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN ITALY ** Newport Beach, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber and wifey Hailey Baldwin share a very intimate moment while out at Newport Beach Friday afternoon. After taking a stroll through the beach, the couple take a few minutes to unwind on the grass. Justin appears downcast as he lowers his head and has Hailey sit on his lap and comfort him with gentle strokes through his hair. Shot on 03/15/19. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 19 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
, and

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s second wedding is reportedly days away, and Justin is feeling ALL the feelings ahead of the big day.

The big day is almost here! Justin Bieber, 25, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, are rumored to get married on Sept. 30 in South Carolina, and a source close to the pair spilled EXCLUSIVE details to HollywoodLife about how The Biebs is feeling about the most important day of their lives. “Justin is overjoyed with emotion that he is getting married officially under God’s eyes and he can’t wait to see Hailey in her dress,” the source gushed. “He can’t imagine how amazing she is going to look and the only nerves he is having is whether he is going to cry or not. There is so much emotion surrounding the day that he knows will be perfect, but he is just dealing with the common jitters anyone on their wedding day feels.”

Even though Justin and Hailey got married in a New York courthouse last September, Justin feels that getting married in front of all their loved ones will really solidify their union and make it completely official. “This is going to make everything official and he can’t wait for it to be such a special day,” the source continued. “Honestly speaking though, if Hailey gets the day she has been looking forward to for her whole life, that is everything Justin can hope for himself.”

A second source revealed that Hailey is just as pumped for the big day as her hubby. “Hailey is so happy that she will have all her loved ones, her whole family, and all her closest friends surrounding her for this special day,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Even though they are already married and consider themselves married, this is still a monumental day for both Hailey and Justin because they are committing to each other in front of God with all their loved ones as witnesses.” HollywoodLife has reached out to both their reps for comment.

Both Hailey and Justin have spent the past week gearing up for the big day — on Sept. 26, Hailey celebrated her upcoming nuptials with a star-studded bachelorette party; the same day, Justin took to Instagram to ask his fans for help with picking out the perfect tux.