Justin Bieber ‘Overjoyed With Emotion’ As He Preps For Second Wedding With Hailey Baldwin: He May ‘Cry’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s second wedding is reportedly days away, and Justin is feeling ALL the feelings ahead of the big day.

The big day is almost here! Justin Bieber, 25, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, are rumored to get married on Sept. 30 in South Carolina, and a source close to the pair spilled EXCLUSIVE details to HollywoodLife about how The Biebs is feeling about the most important day of their lives. “Justin is overjoyed with emotion that he is getting married officially under God’s eyes and he can’t wait to see Hailey in her dress,” the source gushed. “He can’t imagine how amazing she is going to look and the only nerves he is having is whether he is going to cry or not. There is so much emotion surrounding the day that he knows will be perfect, but he is just dealing with the common jitters anyone on their wedding day feels.”

Even though Justin and Hailey got married in a New York courthouse last September, Justin feels that getting married in front of all their loved ones will really solidify their union and make it completely official. “This is going to make everything official and he can’t wait for it to be such a special day,” the source continued. “Honestly speaking though, if Hailey gets the day she has been looking forward to for her whole life, that is everything Justin can hope for himself.”

A second source revealed that Hailey is just as pumped for the big day as her hubby. “Hailey is so happy that she will have all her loved ones, her whole family, and all her closest friends surrounding her for this special day,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Even though they are already married and consider themselves married, this is still a monumental day for both Hailey and Justin because they are committing to each other in front of God with all their loved ones as witnesses.” HollywoodLife has reached out to both their reps for comment.

Both Hailey and Justin have spent the past week gearing up for the big day — on Sept. 26, Hailey celebrated her upcoming nuptials with a star-studded bachelorette party; the same day, Justin took to Instagram to ask his fans for help with picking out the perfect tux.