Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Finally Set Wedding Date — All The Romantic Details Revealed

The wedding is on! More than a year after Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin officially tied the knot, they’re set to celebrate with an official wedding on Sept. 30.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are set to tie the knot on Sept. 30 in South Carolina, HollywoodLife can confirm. The two have been trying to set a date for their celebratory wedding for months, and after FOUR attempts to get their family and friends together, they’ve finally done it. The save the date cards have already been sent out and obtained by TMZ. The image on the card is a comic book style, and does not feature any specifics aside from the date and state. “We are honored to have you on this special day,” the card reads.

By the time the wedding happens, Justin and Hailey will have been married for more than a year. They wed at a courthouse in New York City on Sept. 13, 2018, but this second wedding will be their chance to celebrate with loved ones. The courthouse wedding was quite a whirlwind for these two, as they had only just started dating again three months earlier in June. Justin popped the question while he and Hailey were in the Bahamas in July 2018.

The South Carolina location for the wedding certainly seems a bit random, as neither Justin or Hailey have any ties there that we know of. However, fans spotted them hanging out at Palmetto Bluff on Aug. 12, so perhaps they were in town to scope out a venue and nail down the wedding details.

Justin and Hailey have known each other for years, and actually had a short-lived romance at the end of 2015 and beginning of 2016. After the breakup, they didn’t talk for awhile, but they eventually reconnected and realized it was meant to be!