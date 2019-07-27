See Message
Hailey Baldwin Clarifies Her ‘Baby Fever’ Comment & Reveals If She & Justin Bieber Will Start Family Soon

Weekend Editor

After saying she caught ‘baby fever’ from Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster, Hailey Baldwin set the record straight on if she and Justin Bieber really want kids ‘soon.’

Hailey Baldwin has no plans to act on her “baby fever” just yet. The model, 22, clarified the comment she made about possibly wanting kids with husband Justin Bieber on an Instagram post of Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi Webster. After she told her pal to “please stop giving me the most baby fever,” ET Canada published a story about her remarks, and promoted it on Instagram.

“Could there be a baby Bieber on the horizon?! Hailey Bieber says Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi is giving her ‘baby fever,'” the site captioned its post. Hailey then hit up the comments section to answer the website’s question. “Just admiring my friends beautiful daughter. Doesn’t mean I’m having babies anytime soon !” she wrote.

In Hailey’s defense, Kylie’s post about her 17-month-old was incredibly cute. The cosmetics mogul, 21, shared photos and a video from a day trip she took with Stormi and her boyfriend Travis Scott. The toddler could be seen cuddling up to her dad, smiling, and patting her dad on the back.

Hailey wasn’t alone in catching “baby fever” from the infectiously cute post. Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner (who is the only KarJenner woman that isn’t a mom yet) commented, “my baby fever after this is on overload.” Kendall has previously revealed that being around her sisters’ kids does lead to “phases” where she wants a child, but it doesn’t last long. “Most days, I’m like, ‘This is too much.’ It’s a lot to be able to play with them,” she told E! News in May. “I’ll just be like, ‘go to your mom.’”

Hailey and Justin have shut down rumors that they’re ready to start a family, too. The “Sorry” hitmaker gushed about his wife after a date on July 11, saying that “one day, I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates,” but made sure to add he wasn’t “hinting at anything soon.”