Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin: A Timeline Of Their Whirlwind Romance Leading Up To Their 2nd Wedding

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are set to get married again on Sept. 30 in South Carolina, and we’re taking a look back at their romance leading up to the big day!

The big day is almost here! Justin Bieber, 25, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, are getting married in what is set to be one of the most gorgeous ceremonies of the year! Although the pair have been inseparable in recent years, Justin and Hailey actually go WAY back to when they were just teenagers — Hailey posed with Justin on the red carpet at the premiere of his documentary, Never Say Never, in 2011, and to say they look like babies might be the understatement of the year!

Justin and Hailey reunited in November of 2014 when they attended Hillsong Church in New York CIty with gal pal Kendall Jenner. Once rumors of a relationship between the two began to swirl, Justin shot them right down with an Instagram pic of himself and Hailey, captioning the post, “People are crazy. I’m super single and this is my good friend u would know otherwise.” In 2015, The Biebs and Hailey celebrated New Years together, and later that year, Justin went on vacation with Hailey’s family. Although the pair continued to keep their rumored relationship on the DL, it seemed as though they had a fallout sometime in 2016.

After rekindling his romance with on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez in 2018, Hailey linked up with singer Shawn Mendes for a brief period of time; although the pair denied they were an item at the time. Later that year, Justina and Hailey reunited at a church conference in Miami, which she talked about in their infamous Vogue interview.

In June of 2018, the pair became the king and queen of PDA and were photographed making out and getting cozy with each other all summer. Rumors of an engagement soon followed, and on Sept. 13, 2018, the pair wed in a courthouse wedding in New York. Fast forward a year later, and Justin and Hailey are set to wed again — this time, in front of family, friends, and God — in South Carolina on Sept. 30.