Hailey Bieber Is Pregnant & Expecting First Child With Husband Justin

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are going to be parents! The spouses announced that Hailey, 27, is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband, 30, in a new Instagram video montage — featuring snaps of the model showing off her growing baby bump. For the photo shoot, Hailey wore a white lace dress.

In their joint Instagram post that was shared on Thursday, May 9, Hailey and Justin shared a passionate kiss while the camera zoomed in on them. In the following slides of their carousel, Hailey’s baby bump was on full display while the “Lonely” artist cradled her from behind.

Multiple celebrity friends flooded the comments section of their post, including Kendall Jenner, who wrote, “ahhhh here come the tears again [sic].” Kim Kardashian also chimed in by commenting, “I love you guys sooooo much!!!!” Momager Kris Jenner also wrote, “We are so so excited can’t wait can’t wait what a blessing!!!!!”

Chrissy Teigen also couldn’t hold back her enthusiasm. She commented, “EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE [sic]!!!!!! You are going to be an amazing amazing mommy oh boy get ready!!! So exciting so happy for you both!!”

Gigi Hadid even wrote a congratulatory sentiment under a separate Instagram video announcing the news. “Yayayayyaaaaaa,” she commented.

As one of the most famous couples in Hollywood, Hailey has faced pregnancy rumors in the past. After she and Justin tied the knot in September 2018, the Rhode Skin founder addressed the speculation several times.

Most recently, Hailey shut down the rumors in October 2023 during her interview with GQ. At the time, she insisted that she was not expecting a child.

“Recently, everybody was like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s pregnant,’ and that’s happened to me multiple times before,” she acknowledged. “There is something that’s disheartening about … ‘Damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant?’ It would be a lie if I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I don’t give a s**t.’ When there comes a day that that is true, you, as in the internet, will be the last to know.”

While noting that becoming a mother is what she looked “forward to,” Hailey noted, “It’s also such a private, intimate thing. It’s something that’s going to come when it comes. And it’s just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people f**king care. Let me do what I want to do with my body, and you guys can do what you want to do with your body — and let’s just let it be that.”

The Biebers haven’t shared anything else about Hailey’s pregnancy. However, they notably skipped this year’s Met Gala earlier in the week.