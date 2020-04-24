Justin Bieber: See His Cutest Moments With Siblings Jaxon, 10, & Jazzy, 11

Justin Bieber and his two younger siblings, Jaxon and Jazzy, have shared some adorable moments over the years. Now, we’re taking a look back at some of the sweetest, candid moments between the three!

While Justin Bieber has been safely quarantining with his loving wife, Hailey Baldwin, 23, in Canada, there are two special people he has been missing dearly. Justin’s younger half-siblings, Jazmyn “Jazzy” Bieber, 11, and Jaxon Bieber, 10, have been sorely missed by the “Yummy” singer, 26, and he showed just how much he’s missed the youngsters recently on his Instagram. In an April 21 post to his social media account, Justin shared a candid photo featuring Jaxon on drums with Justin watching over him so proudly! “I love you with my entire heart,” the singer captioned the image. But the photo was just one of many that have featured the superstar showing some love to his young siblings!

Although Justin is one of the most famous celebrities in the world, that doesn’t make him any less down to Earth when it comes quality time with his family. On April 23, 2015, Justin surprised his then six-year-old sister with a trip to Duff’s Cakemix in Los Angeles for some yummy treats! Jazzy looked so happy to be spending some quality time with her big brother, and even a bit overwhelmed by all of the tempting flavors and yummy treats! The duo had so much fun decorating and munching on some delicious sweets; it was the perfect break for the singer and his little sister.

Of course, Justin loves to show affection for his younger half-siblings and young family members and he isn’t shy about it either! In fact, Justin has been seen more than once cuddling up with Jaxon and Jazzy when they were quite little. Whether it was carrying them through a parking lot or holding his little brother Jaxon up while on the red carpet of a major event, Justin made it clear to fans just how much his siblings mean to him.

Speaking of which, who could forget when Justin and Jaxon hit the red carpet of the 58th Annual Grammy Awards in 2016! Justin, in his platinum blond hair, looked so dapper. The “Sorry” singer stood right next to little Jaxon, who posed up a story on the red carpet and looked strikingly like a pint-sized version of his big brother! The pair gave the cameras a lot of great poses and looked like they had so much fun spending time together!

But there are so many more precious moments that Justin has shared with Jazzy and Jaxon. To see more, check out the gallery above!