Justin Bieber’s Sister, Jazmyn, 11, & Brother Jaxon, 9, Look So Grown Up Ahead Of Singer’s Wedding

It’s Justin Bieber’s wedding day, and his family is looking sharp! In a pair of ‘pre-wedding’ photos, Jazmyn Bieber looked like an elegant young lady while Jaxon Bieber displayed some of his older bro’s trademark attitude.

Hailey Baldwin, 25, and Justin Bieber, 25, better watch out, because they might get upstaged at their own wedding day. Ahead of their Sept. 30 ceremony in South Carolina, Justin’s siblings got all dressed up – and it’s amazing to see how much they’ve grown. Jazmyn Bieber, 11, posed for a Sept. 29 Instagram Post in a pink lace dress. She wore what looked like matching Vans sneakers, which would be out of place if her brother weren’t also wearing a pair of similar kicks. Jaxon Bieber, 9, rocked some cool sneakers in an IG post uploaded to the same day. With a grey bow tie, matching suspenders, and an expensive-looking watch, Jaxon looked like he was ready to drop his own mixtape.

Just and Hailey also got dressed up for their rehearsal dinner, held on Sept. 29 at Moreland Landing in Bluffton, South Carolina. Justin was photographed in a classy white polo and black pants, while Hailey wore a white dress. For this event, she wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style complete with a white bow. She complimented the outfit with a pair of expensive pumps: $975 Jimmy Choo heels. No Vans for her.

This wedding ceremony comes over a year after Justin and Hailey tied the knot in a New York City courthouse. While that “wedding” was more legal than ceremonial, this Sept. 30 event will be full of all the bells and whistles. The couple has invited 300 guests to attend the ceremony at South Carolina’s Montage Palmetto Bluff. The hotel, located in majestic South Carolina, features breathtaking views of nearby lagoons, a golf course, and more. It also comes with a hefty price tag: Justin and Hailey will reportedly pay up to $1,000 a night for the duration of their stay.

There’s probably no price too great for Justin since he wants to make his wife happy. Oh, and she is. “Hailey is so happy right now she’s pinching herself, she’s getting her dream wedding with the man of her dreams, it doesn’t get better than this,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Hailey is overjoyed that she’ll “have all her loved ones, her whole family, and all her closest friends surrounding her for this special day.” That also includes Jaxon and Jazmyn Bieber!