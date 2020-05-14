Justin Bieber Teaches Little Bro Jaxon, 10, How To Ride BMX — See Sweet Pic Of Them Bonding

Justin Bieber is bonding with his siblings while quarantined in Canada! The singer and his little brother, Jaxon spent the day riding bikes on May 13, as seen in new Instagram pics shared by the duo. Jaxon said it was one of his ‘favorite days.’

Justin Bieber is passing down his BMX (also known as bike motocross) skills to his little bro, Jaxon! The Grammy-winner, 26, and his 10-year-old mini-me posted photos from their day of bonding on Wednesday in Stratford, Ontario. JB revealed that he’s teaching Jaxon how to BMX, with the help of his dad, Jeremy Bieber. The family is from London, Ontario, a city nearby Stratford.

“Me and pops teachin’ @jaxonbieber how to BMX,” Justin captioned a shot of the brothers riding bikes at a vacant basketball court. In a separate post on his personal Instagram account, Jaxon wrote, “One of my all time favourite days.” He added the hashtags, “3,” “bmx,” and “thxbro.”

Jaxon, who was suited up in a helmet and pads, shared two photos with his big brother. The first snap was a closeup shot of JB with a protective hand on his brother’s helmet. The second was a clearer photo of the same snap Justin posted. He sported a bright blue-green hoodie and sweatpants by his clothing company, Drew House.

(Photo credit: Justin Bieber/Instagram)

(Photo credit: Jaxon Bieber/Instagram)

Justin’s wife, Hailey Baldwin is also quarantined with the singer and his family in Canada. The group is self-isolating in a stunning mansion that sits on acres of lakefront property. Justin and Hailey — who eloped in a court house ceremony in 2018, and held a formal reception with friends and family in 2019 — are giving fans an up close and personal look inside their (quarantined) lives in a new show, The Biebers on Facebook Watch.

JB also just dropped a new track with label mate, Ariana Grande last week, titled, “Stuck With U.” All of the proceeds from the new song will go to charity.