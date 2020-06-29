4 Stars Who Went Blonde For Summer 2020: Kylie Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski & More

So many stars are getting ready for the summer by changing their hairdos! Famous faces from Emily Ratajkowski to Kylie Jenner and more are going blonde for some fun in the sun this summer season!

These stars must be in for a fun summer since they have all gone blonde! Summer is officially here and with it come fun new trends that fans get to see from their favorite celebrities. The biggest trend this summer is blonde hair, and these stars are showing off their new looks just in time to soak up the sun!

The old adage about blondes is that they have more fun, and so far these four celebs have seriously been having a ball with their lightened locks. Naturally, these starlets have been known to work darks shades of brunette hair, but now that summer is here they’re ready for something new! Take a look at the four stars who have gone blonde for the summer for your new hair inspiration!

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to going blonde, but she’s ready for some fun in the sun with this new ‘do! Debuting the look during a night out on June 22, the Lip Kit mogul, 22, returned to her icy blonde hair and showed off the look in a series of photos she has since posted to Instagram! In her latest post, Kylie posed up on her bed wearing a Gucci nightgown with her new blonde ‘do, writing the caption, “She’s back.” And it looks like she’s ready for the summer!

Emily Ratajkowski

Stunning model and actress Emily Ratajkowski took to her Instagram on June 23 to debut her new bleach blonde ‘do just in time for summer! The Gone Girl star, 29, looked as radiant as ever with her new look, which complimented her tan perfectly. Since then, EmRata’s Instagram has been full of her latest posts with her new look, just like the one above!

Kaia Gerber

Model Kaia Gerber truly had her fans do a double take when she debuted her blonde hair on June 19! Kaia has been steadily transitioning to a blonde look, as seen in one of her Instagram posts from the past few weeks. But now, the starlet, 18, has gone full-on platinum blonde, and it’s a style her fans are super into!

Millie Bobby Brown

Actress Millie Bobby Brown is ditching her natural brunette hair for something fun and flirty for the summer! The English actress, 16, has been showing off her lighter locks in various Instagram posts over the last few weeks. It’s a major departure from the Stranger Things star’s long brunette hair, which she fashioned for her upcoming film Enola Holmes. Now, Millie is going for something completely different and her fans are all about it!