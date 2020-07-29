Mama June Channels Marilyn Monroe As She Debuts Short Blonde Bob — Before & After Pics

Mama June has a new ‘do! The ‘Not To Hot’ star debuted a gorgeous hair makeover on Instagram, and it’s giving off serious Marilyn Monroe vibes.

As Mama June continues to work on her health, she decided a little pampering was in order, too. The reality star, 40, debuted a chic hair makeover on Instagram, and the new look is totally working for her. June, who generally wears her long, straight hair back in a severe ponytail, is now rocking a softly curled bob à la Marilyn Monroe. You can see the before and after pics below for yourself!

“So on an impulse I decided to cut my hair and I actually really like it thanks Greta @amaliebeautybar n enjoying my day of pampering,” June captioned her July 29 photo on Instagram. She appeared to go makeup free for her salon day, and covered the rest of her face with a fun, sequined protective face mask.

Earlier in the day, she posted a selfie from her car, telling fans she was on her way to get her makeover. She captioned the pic, “Up way too early but my nails and my feet n my hair need attention and a busy day #soberlife #need2bpampered.” June appears to be committed to keeping sober and staying on the right track when it comes to her overall health.

On the finale of Mama June: Family Crisis, June confessed that she and boyfriend Geno Daok, 44, spent $2500 on meth a day. She also revealed that they wasted $150,000 on cocaine in a matter of months. Despite her severe drug addictions, June refused to go to in-patient rehab. Ultimately, it was revealed in the episode that after becoming broke and homeless, both June and Geno went to rehab in Florida. They spent 30 days at the facility. June is staying sober, and working on losing weight again.