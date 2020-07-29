Before & After Pics
Hollywood Life

Mama June Channels Marilyn Monroe As She Debuts Short Blonde Bob — Before & After Pics

Mama June
AP Images
EXCLUSIVE: Mama June celebrates the 4th July holiday weekend in style - by hitting the beach in a skimpy bikini and eating a corndog. The reality star, 40, stripped down to a two-piece swimsuit as she soaked up the summer sun. The mother-of-four was pictured in Jensen Beach, Florida with boyfriend Geno Doak. But after showing off her figure in the revealing swimsuit, close friends told how they fear she is losing her battle to get fit and drop some dress sizes. A pal revealed: June is 246 lbs which is the highest she has been since her weight loss surgery in 2017. “She has been really trying to lose weight but she still has a hard time staying away from some of her favorites like corn dogs.” June has recently been on a mission to lose weight and embarked on a diet and an exercise campaign including yoga, cycling and jogging. She once weighed 460lbs but lost a staggering 300lbs after an intense exercise regime coupled with gastric and plastic surgery. Since tipping the scales at 160lbs she has now put on some extra weight. The TV star stunned fans during a recent confession in which she claimed she had been spending up to $3,000 a day on crack cocaine. She told viewers of ‘Mama June: From Not to Hot’ was using more than two ounces of the drug. She told the show: “[My drug of choice] has to be cocaine crack. I started snorting it, lost my vision, and then I quit and then I went into using... just smoking crack. It’s weird because if you snort it, it goes up in here.” A source close to the reality star revealed: “Mama June was the worst we’ve ever seen her. She was going through thousands a day on meth and crack cocaine. She lost everything. Mama June and Geno were ready to make a change in their life and get back to the family.”. 03 Jul 2020 Pictured: Mama June and Geno Doak. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA686362_025.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Mama June is seen for the first time since her shocking confession that she was spending up to $3,000 a day on crack cocaine. The reality star, 40, was photographed on Thursday near a rehab clinic in Florida just days after she her drug hell was revealed in an episode of 'Mama June: From Not to Hot’. Troubled mother-of-four June was seen with boyfriend Geno Doak after confessing to the show she was using more than two ounces of the drug. She told the show: "[My drug of choice] has to be cocaine crack. I started snorting it, lost my vision, and then I quit and then I went into using... just smoking crack. It's weird because if you snort it, it goes up in here.” A source close to the reality star revealed they did not know why June was spotted near the rehab center but added: "Mama June was the worst we’ve ever seen her. She was going through thousands a day on meth and crack cocaine. She lost everything.” "Mama June and Geno were ready to make a change in their life and get back to the family.". 27 Jun 2020 Pictured: Mama June and Geno Doak. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA684442_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Mama June jogs on a beach in a swimsuit as she ramps up her weight loss campaign. The reality star, 40, is determined to lose 45lbs and has been doing yoga sessions and long walks to try and meet her weight goal. The mother-of-four was pictured at Jensen Beach, Florida where she showed off her new keep fit plan. A friend, who revealed June has lost 20lbs so far, said: "June has really been focusing on her fitness to try and shed some of the pounds she put on. She’s been doing a lot of yoga and jogging in the mornings on the beach. "She has been training everyday with her close friend artist Adam Barta.” June once weighed 460lbs but lost a staggering 300lbs after an intense exercise regime coupled with gastric and plastic surgery. Since tipping the scales at 160lbs she has now put on some extra weight and is bidding to lose an extra 45lbs. She is pictured wearing a swimsuit gifted to her by Dominique’s surf shop in Florida. 02 Jun 2020 Pictured: Mama June jogs on a beach in a swimsuit as she ramps up her weight loss campaign. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA676530_023.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Political News Editor

Mama June has a new ‘do! The ‘Not To Hot’ star debuted a gorgeous hair makeover on Instagram, and it’s giving off serious Marilyn Monroe vibes.

As Mama June continues to work on her health, she decided a little pampering was in order, too. The reality star, 40, debuted a chic hair makeover on Instagram, and the new look is totally working for her. June, who generally wears her long, straight hair back in a severe ponytail, is now rocking a softly curled bob à la Marilyn Monroe. You can see the before and after pics below for yourself!

“So on an impulse I decided to cut my hair and I actually really like it thanks Greta @amaliebeautybar n enjoying my day of pampering,” June captioned her July 29 photo on Instagram. She appeared to go makeup free for her salon day, and covered the rest of her face with a fun, sequined protective face mask.

Earlier in the day, she posted a selfie from her car, telling fans she was on her way to get her makeover. She captioned the pic, “Up way too early but my nails and my feet n my hair need attention and a busy day #soberlife #need2bpampered.” June appears to be committed to keeping sober and staying on the right track when it comes to her overall health.

On the finale of Mama June: Family Crisis, June confessed that she and boyfriend Geno Daok, 44, spent $2500 on meth a day. She also revealed that they wasted $150,000 on cocaine in a matter of months. Despite her severe drug addictions, June refused to go to in-patient rehab. Ultimately, it was revealed in the episode that after becoming broke and homeless, both June and Geno went to rehab in Florida. They spent 30 days at the facility. June is staying sober, and working on losing weight again.