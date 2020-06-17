Watch
Hollywood Life

Mama June Shannon Admits To Using ‘$2,500’ Of Meth ‘A Day’: Geno & I ‘Were Broke’ — Watch

EXCLUSIVE: Mama June jogs on a beach in a swimsuit as she ramps up her weight loss campaign. The reality star, 40, is determined to lose 45lbs and has been doing yoga sessions and long walks to try and meet her weight goal. The mother-of-four was pictured at Jensen Beach, Florida where she showed off her new keep fit plan. A friend, who revealed June has lost 20lbs so far, said: "June has really been focusing on her fitness to try and shed some of the pounds she put on. She’s been doing a lot of yoga and jogging in the mornings on the beach. "She has been training everyday with her close friend artist Adam Barta.” June once weighed 460lbs but lost a staggering 300lbs after an intense exercise regime coupled with gastric and plastic surgery. Since tipping the scales at 160lbs she has now put on some extra weight and is bidding to lose an extra 45lbs. She is pictured wearing a swimsuit gifted to her by Dominique’s surf shop in Florida. 02 Jun 2020 Pictured: Mama June jogs on a beach in a swimsuit as she ramps up her weight loss campaign. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA676530_023.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Mama June jogs on a beach in a swimsuit as she ramps up her weight loss campaign. The reality star, 40, is determined to lose 45lbs and has been doing yoga sessions and long walks to try and meet her weight goal. The mother-of-four was pictured at Jensen Beach, Florida where she showed off her new keep fit plan. A friend, who revealed June has lost 20lbs so far, said: "June has really been focusing on her fitness to try and shed some of the pounds she put on. She’s been doing a lot of yoga and jogging in the mornings on the beach. "She has been training everyday with her close friend artist Adam Barta.” June once weighed 460lbs but lost a staggering 300lbs after an intense exercise regime coupled with gastric and plastic surgery. Since tipping the scales at 160lbs she has now put on some extra weight and is bidding to lose an extra 45lbs. She is pictured wearing a swimsuit gifted to her by Dominique’s surf shop in Florida. 02 Jun 2020 Pictured: Mama June jogs on a beach in a swimsuit as she ramps up her weight loss campaign. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA676530_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Mama June bends her body into a variety of shapes as she does a grueling yoga session on a beach. The reality star, 40, has been on a fitness campaign to shed her excess weight. The-mother-of-four was pictured during an exercise break from quarantine where she was pictured in Jensen Beach, Florida, performing a variety of poses including downward dog. A source said: “June has really been obsessing over her recent weight gain and is worried she will put on more if she doesn’t get it under control now. She has been trying all different types of exercise and is finding Yoga to be one of her favorites.” June once weighed 460lbs but lost a staggering 300lbs after an intense exercise regime coupled with gastric and plastic surgery. Since tipping the scales at 160lbs she has now put on some extra weight and is bidding to lose an extra 45lbs. 06 May 2020 Pictured: Mama June. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA660244_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Evening/Weekend Editor

Mama June opened up about her past drug use — including meth and prescription pain meds — admitting to her daughter Pumpkin that she got high because she ‘wanted to.’

Mama June Shannon, 40, revealed shocking details about her history with drugs. “Our habit was $2,500 a day, if not more…it was a couple ounces a day,” she said of her and boyfriend Geno Daok‘s use of methamphetamine — commonly known as meth — during an emotional conversation with her daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 20, on Mama June: Family Crisis. “The only reason I sold the house, we was dead f—ing broke…because you know at that point we was doing quite a bit,” June admitted.

The star went on to detail other drugs she abused, including anxiety medication Xanax — which helps manage panic disorders — and prescription pain pills Fioricet, mainly used to treat severe headaches. “It wasn’t something that just started, and oh my God, I started using drugs, you found out that I got busted. It wasn’t. I got high because I wanted to,” June also told her daughter. “It’s not the first time I’ve ever done drugs, and you know that.”

Mama June
Mama June recently opened up about her past drug abuse, including spending $2500 a day to fund her addiction. (Shutterstock)

Pumpkin appeared relieved at her mom taking a positive step forward. “This has been the first time since we’ve been older that you’ve ever been strung out,” the 20-year-old confessed. “The thing is like, you can’t get clean and then Geno not get f—– clean,” Pumpkin added, referencing Geno’s on-going drug problems. “I’m at the point of like I’m kind of done with him. I don’t like the way that he has treated you,” she also told her mom.

Pumpkin went on, “I don’t even understand quite honestly why you are still with him. He has done you dirty, like he came into the house and then it was like he was pushing me out.” The reality star has stepped up protect her younger sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo,” now 14, and 2-year-old daughter Ella. “You have to understand too, like I can’t have Ella and Alana around that,” she explained.

Mama June & Pumpkin
Mama June is pictured with her daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon. (WeTV)

June was arrested in Mar. 2019 on drug paraphernalia charges and possession of a controlled substance, while her boyfriend Geno was charged with the same, in addition to being charged with third-degree domestic violence. The mom-of-four recently checked into rehab after testing positive for cocaine. It turned out that an excessive amount of cold medication could lead to the same result, and June quickly agreed to re-test to prove she was, indeed, three months sober.

“I promise you, for the last couple months we have been, I would say, 90 percent good,” Mama June promised Pumpkin through tears. “If this was four or five months ago, I would have been high as f— when I came up in here,” she also said.