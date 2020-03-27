‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ Recap: Mama June Goes Missing After Her Arrest For Drug Possession

Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson and Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon became extremely worried about their mom, Mama June Shannon, during the season premiere of ‘Mama June: Family Crisis’.

Mama June Shannon caused a lot of drama during the March 27 season premiere of Mama June: Family Crisis, but what’s funny about it is the fact that she wasn’t even present for any of it. In the first few minutes of this week’s episode, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 14, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 20, revealed that they hadn’t heart from Mama June since she was arrested on drug possession charges in March 2019. They revealed that they’re worried she’s throwing away opportunities to get her life back on track and that if she doesn’t change her behavior soon, she could end up in prison.

But even so, Lauryn said it’d be best if they moved forward with their lives in hopes that once Mama June saw they were doing well, she might follow suit. Currently, Lauryn has temporary custody of Alana, so when Alana and Mama June’s manager, Gina, invited them to visit her house in California, they quickly accepted and packed their bags. However, Alana’s dad Sugar Bear didn’t like the idea of her going to California, so she first had to convince him it’d be okay. Pumpkin’s husband helped her do that, but despite his efforts, Sugar Bear still wasn’t thrilled about letting Alana go to LA.

In the end, Lauryn and Alana ended up going, but they were shocked when Sugar Bear and his wife, Jennifer, surprised them by showing up to Gina’s house, too. Let’s just say they were less than thrilled about that.

Meanwhile, June’s sister Doe Doe turned her attention to finding June and saving her from her troubled boyfriend, Geno, after learning someone she had recently come in contact with was murdered. Doe Doe didn’t want June to remain in such an unsafe environment, so after getting new teeth, she packed her bags and had her boyfriend(?), Big Mike, drive her to Alabama — Mama June’s last known location. Once they arrived, they went to a casino because Mama June was supposedly visiting them on a regular basis, and headed inside. Production couldn’t film, so they waited outside, but in the final few seconds of this week’s episode, an ambulance came crashing in, and the producers started freaking out and wondering what may have happened to Doe Doe and “Big Mike”. Was the ambulance there for them?

New episodes of Mama June: Family Crisis air Fridays at 9pm on WE tv.