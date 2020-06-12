‘Family Crisis’ Preview: Mama June Refuses In-Patient Rehab During Tense Talk With Pumpkin

Pumpkin sits down to have an intervention with Mama June and asks her to go to in-patient rehab in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ preview. June refuses and reveals life with Geno hasn’t been easy.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon sits down with Mama June Shannon to try and get her the help she needs in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 12 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis. “Alana can’t even call her own mother. I can’t even call you. You’ve got to have a working phone,” Pumpkin tells her mother.

Mama June agrees to get a phone. Pumpkin tells Mama June that she’s going to have to take a weekly drug test. “You have to go to in-patient rehab,” Pumpkin adds. That’s when Mama June puts her foot down.

“No. I don’t want to in-patient. No,” Mama June says. Pumpkin wants to know why Mama June is refusing in-patient rehab. She brings up that June is basically homeless and living in a motel.

“We’re [June and Geno Doak] making it, but it’s barely,” Mama June admits in her confessional. “And it’s OK. I’m OK with that. But it’s hard and not being able to say, ‘Hey, can I stay the night at your house? Can I do this?’ That’s where it gets me. It’s like I can’t even call Pumpkin and say, ‘Hey, can we come sleep on your couch?’ or ‘Hey, can we come eat?’ That kills me.” She begins to tear up.

“To me, I think in-patient is not something that I’m willing to do because I don’t want to be cut off from everything,” Mama June tells her daughter. June says that she is willing to do out-patient rehab. That’s not what Pumpkin wants, but she’s willing to compromise.

“I hate the idea of out-patient, but I did talk to Dr. Ish and maybe this is a step in the right direction,” Pumpkin says. “Maybe she’ll start going to out-patient and then eventually want to do in-patient. But all we can do is hope.” Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.