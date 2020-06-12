Exclusive Video
Hollywood Life

‘Family Crisis’ Preview: Mama June Refuses In-Patient Rehab During Tense Talk With Pumpkin

EXCLUSIVE: Mama June jogs on a beach in a swimsuit as she ramps up her weight loss campaign. The reality star, 40, is determined to lose 45lbs and has been doing yoga sessions and long walks to try and meet her weight goal. The mother-of-four was pictured at Jensen Beach, Florida where she showed off her new keep fit plan. A friend, who revealed June has lost 20lbs so far, said: "June has really been focusing on her fitness to try and shed some of the pounds she put on. She’s been doing a lot of yoga and jogging in the mornings on the beach. "She has been training everyday with her close friend artist Adam Barta.” June once weighed 460lbs but lost a staggering 300lbs after an intense exercise regime coupled with gastric and plastic surgery. Since tipping the scales at 160lbs she has now put on some extra weight and is bidding to lose an extra 45lbs. She is pictured wearing a swimsuit gifted to her by Dominique’s surf shop in Florida. 02 Jun 2020 Pictured: Mama June jogs on a beach in a swimsuit as she ramps up her weight loss campaign. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA676530_023.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Mama June jogs on a beach in a swimsuit as she ramps up her weight loss campaign. The reality star, 40, is determined to lose 45lbs and has been doing yoga sessions and long walks to try and meet her weight goal. The mother-of-four was pictured at Jensen Beach, Florida where she showed off her new keep fit plan. A friend, who revealed June has lost 20lbs so far, said: "June has really been focusing on her fitness to try and shed some of the pounds she put on. She’s been doing a lot of yoga and jogging in the mornings on the beach. "She has been training everyday with her close friend artist Adam Barta.” June once weighed 460lbs but lost a staggering 300lbs after an intense exercise regime coupled with gastric and plastic surgery. Since tipping the scales at 160lbs she has now put on some extra weight and is bidding to lose an extra 45lbs. She is pictured wearing a swimsuit gifted to her by Dominique’s surf shop in Florida. 02 Jun 2020 Pictured: Mama June jogs on a beach in a swimsuit as she ramps up her weight loss campaign. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA676530_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Mama June bends her body into a variety of shapes as she does a grueling yoga session on a beach. The reality star, 40, has been on a fitness campaign to shed her excess weight. The-mother-of-four was pictured during an exercise break from quarantine where she was pictured in Jensen Beach, Florida, performing a variety of poses including downward dog. A source said: “June has really been obsessing over her recent weight gain and is worried she will put on more if she doesn’t get it under control now. She has been trying all different types of exercise and is finding Yoga to be one of her favorites.” June once weighed 460lbs but lost a staggering 300lbs after an intense exercise regime coupled with gastric and plastic surgery. Since tipping the scales at 160lbs she has now put on some extra weight and is bidding to lose an extra 45lbs. 06 May 2020 Pictured: Mama June. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA660244_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Pumpkin sits down to have an intervention with Mama June and asks her to go to in-patient rehab in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ preview. June refuses and reveals life with Geno hasn’t been easy.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon sits down with Mama June Shannon to try and get her the help she needs in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 12 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis. “Alana can’t even call her own mother. I can’t even call you. You’ve got to have a working phone,” Pumpkin tells her mother.

Mama June agrees to get a phone. Pumpkin tells Mama June that she’s going to have to take a weekly drug test. “You have to go to in-patient rehab,” Pumpkin adds. That’s when Mama June puts her foot down.

Mama June
Mama June with daughter Honey Boo Boo. (SplashNews)

“No. I don’t want to in-patient. No,” Mama June says. Pumpkin wants to know why Mama June is refusing in-patient rehab. She brings up that June is basically homeless and living in a motel.

“We’re [June and Geno Doak] making it, but it’s barely,” Mama June admits in her confessional. “And it’s OK. I’m OK with that. But it’s hard and not being able to say, ‘Hey, can I stay the night at your house? Can I do this?’ That’s where it gets me. It’s like I can’t even call Pumpkin and say, ‘Hey, can we come sleep on your couch?’ or ‘Hey, can we come eat?’ That kills me.” She begins to tear up.

“To me, I think in-patient is not something that I’m willing to do because I don’t want to be cut off from everything,” Mama June tells her daughter. June says that she is willing to do out-patient rehab. That’s not what Pumpkin wants, but she’s willing to compromise.

“I hate the idea of out-patient, but I did talk to Dr. Ish and maybe this is a step in the right direction,” Pumpkin says. “Maybe she’ll start going to out-patient and then eventually want to do in-patient. But all we can do is hope.” Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.