Mama June Shows Off Her Bare Stomach After Working On Weight Loss In Quarantine 

Mama June continues to show off her weight loss progress on Instagram! The reality star bared her belly in a new photo on June 17, and she looks significantly thinner than her previous fitness updates. June also revealed what’s keeping her cravings down!

Mama June is looking good! The reality star, 40, exposed her stomach in a new photo on Instagram, which detailed the current status of her weight loss journey. “Been back with @boombod and they’ve been proving why they are THE go-to,” she captioned her post on Thursday. “Even with how crazy things have gotten lately.. they still did their thing and got my cravings down,” she revealed. June encouraged her followers to try out the product so they too can “start summer off right.”

(Photo credit: Mama June Shannon/Instagram)

The next day, June shared a photo of herself running on the beach in a halter tankini swimsuit. — A snap that HollywoodLife has already shared prior to her post. In the caption, June noted that she’s still happily living a healthy lifestyle, despite recently admitting to excessive meth use with boyfriend, Eugene Edward “Geno” Doak in the most recent episode of Mama June: Family Crisis.

“Living the healthy life and loving it!” she wrote, asking social media users to “please spew hate in my comments so I can get rid of all the bad seeds!!” She warned, “One negative comment will get you blocked. I only want positive people on my page. Been blocking people all morning from yesterday’s post.”

(L) Mama June jogging on the beach in Florida in 2020; (R) Mama June posing for a portrait in 2015. (Photo credit: MEGA)

June has been amping up her fitness routine as her weight loss journey continues. Her current go-to workouts include beach yoga and ocean-side jogging in the sand in Florida, where she’s been quarantining. June’s good friend, artist Adam Barta usually joins her during the outdoor activities.

Weight loss is just one part of June’s total body makeover. It was back in 2017 that she dropped a whopping $10,000 on a new set of veneers, and she’s been showing off her pearly whites ever since. Her daughters, Anna Cardwell, 25, and Jessica Shannon, 23, also debuted veneers and new plastic surgery in February. See more of June’s progress in Mama June: Family Crisis Fridays at 9 pm ET on WE tv.