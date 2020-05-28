Mama June’s Daughters Anna, 25, & Jessica, 23, Show Off Their Beach Bodies After Plastic Surgery

Mama June Shannon’s daughters Anna and Jessica have brand new bodies just in time for summer. The ladies underwent plastic surgery makeovers and we’ve got their before and after pics.

Mama June Shannon‘s daughters are showing off their dramatic new looks after going under the knife for body makeovers. June inspirationally lost 300 pounds in 2016 after having a gastric sleeve procedure, then dieted and exercised to drop from a size 18 to a 4. Now its her daughters’ turn to shine, as Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell , 25, and Jessica Shannon, 23, visited several notable Beverly Hills plastic surgeons for some adjustments to boost their self esteem. They’re showing off the results in stunning before and after photos, looking extra confident in their new bodies. Their glam makeovers also included dental work to make the reality stars’ smiles always camera-ready.

Mother of two Anna had a breast lift done and Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Michael K. Obeng gave her implants that increased Anna’s bust from a B to a 36D cup. “Anna wanted to re-invent herself to help boost her self esteem, so she flew to California for a Beverly Hills makeover,” a source close to the sisters revealed. Anna also had a total of 16 veneers added to her mouth by Dr. Aamir Wahab of Beverly Hills — eight on her top teeth and eight on the bottom — to give her a bright and even smile.

Anna initially shared the results of her breast enhancement surgery in a series of Instagram photos on March 21. In the caption she wrote, “Finally I get to share photos of my makeover journey and introduce you to all the great doctors and beauty professionals who worked on me to make me beautimous!! Please follow them all they changed my life!” She then gave fans a good look at her new teeth in an Apr. 21 TikTok video.

Dr. Wahab also helped freshen up Jessica’s smile. He fitted her with eight veneers on her top teeth and laser whitened her bottom teeth so that they would match up. She also wanted to lose weight, but hoped to retain her curves to help Jessica achieve her dream of becoming a plus-sized model. Before her procedures, Jessica weighed in at 239 pounds. She had an Orbera Intragastric Balloon inserted into her stomach by Dr. Samuel Kashani of Beverly Hills to help with weight loss and cut down on eating.

Then Dr. Obeng gave Jessica a tummy tuck and performed liposuction on various parts of her body including her abs, bra area and back. She’s already down below 200 pounds, having lost 40 pounds since the procedure, and hopes to keep losing weight. Her nickname “Chubbs” certainly can’t apply to Jessica anymore. With her new smile and new body, the reality star is ready to jump into the dating scene. ”Jessica is single and ready to meet a man, and would love to be a plus size model,” a source close to the reality star reveals. The sisters’ combined $120K makeover package was coordinated by celebrity manager Gina Rodriguez, who is regularly seen on June’s We TV show From Not To Hot.