Mama June’s Daughter Anna Cardwell Shows Off Her Sparkling New Teeth In Cute TikTok Video

Anna Cardwell has been vocal about getting veneers and she showed off the straight white new choppers in a TikTok video in which she gave her best smile while dancing and posing with her daughters.

Anna Cardwell, 25, looked confident and excited while showing off her gorgeous new teeth in her latest TikTok video. The daughter of Mama June Shannon, 40, featured her own two daughters Kaitlyn, 7, and Kylee, 4, in the clip and they danced to rap music with her and stopped and posed while showing off various hand signs, including the rock sign. Anna also kept smiling and flashing her bright white straight veneers throughout and looked as happy as could be.

Anna’s new veneers are part of a stunning $47,450 full body makeover that she debuted in Mar. She also admitted to getting breast implants and icy blonde highlights in her hair and also revealed that in a couple of years she wants to do even more and get liposuction on her stomach. “I would do just a little bit of lipo around my stomach area – my little love handles – just to get them in a little bit,” Anna EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in early Apr. before explaining that her boyfriend Eldrige Toney may be against the idea. “My boyfriend might not want me to get rid of my love handles. He loves my love handles. I want to look nice. I want to be able to pull my pants up and not have [any] issues.”

Although she may be waiting to get rid of her love handles, Anna, who still works at a Walmart, seems very happy with what she’s done so far and the caption for the first pics in which she revealed her makeover indicated that. “Finally I get to share photos of my makeover journey and introduce you to all the great doctors and beauty professionals who worked on me to make me beautimous!!” her caption read. “Please follow them all they changed my life!

Details…*Boobs & lift: @drmichaelkobeng *Veneersby: @draamirwahab *Hair:@sandradiclemente @diclementesalon *makeup: @booboobrandee @summer_yates37 Thank you to @ginarodriguez & @natashafett for making it all possible ❤️”

It’s great to see Anna embracing her confidence and being happy with the her new look. We look forward to seeing more fun TikTok videos in the future.