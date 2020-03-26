Mama June’s Daughter Anna Cardwell, 25, Cuddles BF & Shows Off Implants After $47k Surgeries

Anna Cardwell is loving life with her boyfriend, Eldridge Toney, and new cosmetic enhancements! Check out before and after photos of her plastic surgery.

Anna Cardwell, 25, loves her new implants — and her boyfriend Eldridge Toney! Mama June’s daughter has been showing off both on Instagram. On March 26, Anna shared a photo of herself lovingly pressed up against her longtime boyfriend. Given the cuddly position, Anna’s plastic surgery was a bit more difficult to see in this picture. However, her implants (and other cosmetic enhancements) were front and center in a slideshow of pictures shared on March 21!

“Finally I get to share photos of my makeover journey and introduce you to all the great doctors and beauty professionals who worked on me to make me beautimous!! Please follow them all they changed my life!” Anna captioned her plastic surgery debut photos, giving a shout-out to the doctors and beauty team behind her full-body makeover.

Anna thanked Dr. Michael K Obeng, who performed her breast life and inserted her 500cc Allergen Breast Implants. The procedures, which cost $17,000 total, upgraded Anna from a B cup to a 36D cup. Anna had Eldridge in mind before going under the knife. “It’s going to make my boyfriend very happy,” she told DailyMail TV in an interview about her plastic surgery, published on March 16.

Anna also gave a shout-out to Dr. Aamir Wahab, the dentist responsible for installing her $30,000 set of bright white veneers. This was a full-blown makeover: a beauty team even jumped in to give Anna a blonde makeover and a nude makeup beat. From the implants to hair dye, this was an extensive process that racked up a total of $47,450 on Anna’s end. Her little sister Jessica Shannon, 23, also joined the makeover journey when the duo ventured out to Los Angeles in February — combined, they spent up to $120,000 on surgeries and cosmetic services!

“I don’t have confidence in myself. Hopefully this will, you know, get it up there,” Anna confessed to DailyMail TV, explaining why she resorted to such a dramatic makeover. It appears it gave Anna the confidence she desired, judging by her elated smiles in the photos above! Now, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star can focus on her relationship with Eldridge and her two kids, whom she welcomed with estranged husband Michael Cardwell (they’re still finalizing the divorce after splitting in 2017).