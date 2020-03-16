Mama June’s Daughters Anna & Jessica Reveal Their $120K Full Body Makeovers

Mama June’s daughters Anna, 25, and Jessica, 23, wanted a change — and it came with a hefty price tag! The sisters’ plastic surgeries, which involved procedures like breast implants, were revealed in a new interview.

Mama June’s daughters Anna Cardwell, 25, and Jessica Shannon, 23, are feeling brand new and fabulous! In Feb. 2020, Honey Boo Boo’s older sisters made a trip to Los Angeles looking to undergo complete body and beauty makeovers. They didn’t spare a cent to accomplish this goal! Combined together, their plastic surgeries cost up to a whopping $120,000, and each procedure was broken down — before and after photos included — in an interview with DailyMail TV, published on March 16.

Each sister had her own reason for going under the knife. “I’ve always struggled with like my weight, so I’ve tried to find different ways to help me out but like nothing’s ever helped,” Jessica, who voiced her desire to become a plus-sized model, told DailyMail TV. Anna wanted to give herself a boost, telling the outlet, “I don’t have confidence in myself. Hopefully this will, you know, get it up there.”

While each sister admitted she was “nervous” beforehand, neither held back once in the doctor’s office: Anna underwent a breast lift and received 500cc Allergen Breast breast implants that cost a total of $17,000, which bumped her up from a B cup to a 36D cup! “It’s going to make my boyfriend very happy,” she said in the interview. Anna rounded out the transformation with 16 pearly-white veneers ($30,000), and a blonde hair makeover.

Meanwhile, doctors inserted an Orbera balloon in Jessica’s stomach — a procedure that cost $17,000 — which would help with weight loss. She also underwent liposuction in her abs, flanks, bra and back areas and a tummy tuck for a total of $30,000, which made Jessica go from weighing 239 pounds to 185 pounds. Like Anna, Jessica got veneers (eight total, for $17,000) and proceeded to undergo a hair makeover, transitioning her brunette mane to a bright red color with blonde highlights.

Transformation has been a major theme in this family! Mama June, whose real name is June Shannon, underwent a 300-pound weight loss transformation that was documented in her WE tv reality television show, Mama June: From Not to Hot. The series has since been renamed to Mama June: Family Crisis and the new season premieres on March 27!