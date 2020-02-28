‘Hot To Not’ Trailer: Mama June’s Rotting Teeth Are Revealed As She Sobs During Family Intervention

Circumstances are still not looking good for Mama June, as she walks back into her daughter’s lives, telling the cameras ‘No one knows what the real story is’ in WE tv’s season 4 trailer for ‘Mama June: Family Crisis.’

“Mama June” Shannon is back and she’s bringing a lot of drama with her. In the new trailer for WE tv’s Mama June: Family Crisis, the 40-year-old mother of Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 20, and 14-year-old Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, is brought back into the family fold after months of dealing with the law. The latest trailer reveals June and her volatile boyfriend, Edward “Geno” Doak’s, use of drugs and how they made the news for their illegal escapades. In March of 2019, Mama June and Geno were both arrested for drug possession and an alleged altercation between the pair. In October, the pair pleaded not guilty, but it seems the consequences of their actions are coming full circle in the dramatic trailer.

“I don’t even know who she is anymore,” Honey Boo Boo confessed to the camera, while headlines highlighting the words “cocaine” and “crack” flash from newspapers. “Geno’s got such a hold on her,” another voice shares. And Geno’s influence is still not sitting well with Lauryn. “He’s a piece of sh*t,” Lauryn says straight to the camera during her confessional. “I don’t think Mama really understands that everything she does affects all of us too.”

And the affects of Mama June’s decisions are about to come home. In the latter half of the trailer, Mama June faces an intervention with Marriage Boot Camp‘s psychiatrist, Dr. Ish Major. Honey Boo Boo sheds a lot of tears in the intense situation, as Dr. Major tries to comfort her by saying, “Understand, that your mother loves you.” Fueling even more drama in this tumultuous trailer, Jennifer — married to Mama June’s ex, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson — wants full custody of Honey Boo Boo, who is currently under the guardianship of her old sister.

It all culminates in Mama June’s final reveal. Her teeth look as though they’re rotting, and she confesses to the cameras, “No one knows what the real story is.” With the less than happy reunion underway, Lauryn tells the camera she is “about to throw down.” The next chapter in this dramatic story will unfold when Mama June: Family Crisis returns to WE tv Friday, March 27th at 9.