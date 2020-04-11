Mama June’s Daughter Anna Cardwell Is Working At Walmart After $47K Plastic Surgery Makeover

‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ star Anna Cardwell is working at Walmart amid the coronavirus pandemic, after debuting her major plastic surgery transformation.

Mama June Shannon‘s eldest daughter Anna Cardwell has revealed she is working at Walmart amid the coronavirus outbreak. The 25-year-old took to Instagram on April 9 to make the surprise reveal. “When ur ready to leave from counting people all day #walmart #lovemyjob” she said in the post, which was shared with her 184,000 followers. Anna’s caption referenced sweeping new social distancing rules, which limit how many customers can enter a store at once. Fans, and plenty of fellow Walmart employees, commended the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star for risking her own health amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thank you for risking your life for customers..I work sanitizing at Walmart,” one follower commented, while another fan wrote, “Wow from being on TV to working at Walmart ……get it girlll!!!” The revelation comes mere weeks after the mom-of-two debuted her new figure, following a $47,000 surgery makeover. “Finally I get to share photos of my makeover journey and introduce you to all the great doctors and beauty professionals who worked on me to make me beautimous!! Please follow them all they changed my life!” Anna captioned her March 21 plastic surgery debut photos, giving a shout-out to the doctors and beauty team behind her full-body makeover.

Anna thanked Dr. Michael K Obeng, who performed her breast life and inserted her 500cc Allergen Breast Implants. The procedures, which cost $17,000 total, upgraded Anna from a B cup to a 36D cup. Anna had her boyfriend Eldridge Toney in mind before going under the knife. “It’s going to make my boyfriend very happy,” she told DailyMail TV in an interview about her plastic surgery, published on March 16.

Anna also gave a shout-out to Dr. Aamir Wahab, the dentist responsible for installing her $30,000 set of bright white veneers. This was a full-blown makeover: a beauty team even jumped in to give Anna a blonde makeover and a nude makeup beat. From the implants to hair dye, this was an extensive process that racked up a total of $47,450 on Anna’s end. Her little sister Jessica Shannon, 23, also joined the makeover journey when the duo ventured out to Los Angeles in February — combined, they spent up to $120,000 on surgeries and cosmetic services!