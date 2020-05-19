‘Mama June’ Shannon took to Instagram to share a photo of herself intensely striking a yoga pose while taking a class on a beach near the water, proving she’s putting her time in quarantine to good use.

June ‘Mama June’ Shannon, 40, is making sure to stay fit and relaxed in these trying times! The Mama June: From Not to Hot star posted an impressive Instagram photo of herself in mid-pose while taking part in an outdoor yoga class with musician Adam Barta on a Florida beach on May 19 and it got the attention of many fans. In the snapshot, she is standing on a beach while wearing a loose navy blue T-shirt and blue leggings with a multi-colored flower design on them. She is barefoot and has her hands clasped together while facing toward the ocean. “Namaste 🧘‍♂️,” she wrote in the caption for the post. Another pic from the same outing was also made public at the same time as Mama June’s post and it showed her sitting on the sand while holding onto her ankles.

Fans made sure to respond to Mama June’s latest pic with comments that showed their support. “Keep working on YOU June. #StayStrong,” one comment read. “Remember it [sic] not how far you fall but how high you bounce back!! You got this! You are loved!! God bless!!” another wrote. “I am proud of you and believe that you are strong….. sending love and light,” a third comment read.

Mama June’s latest pic is not the first time she’s been photographed while enjoying yoga. Earlier this month, on May 6, she was spotted standing and smiling while in the same yoga pose and wearing the same outfit. We’re not sure if her latest snapshot was a throwback from the original sighting or not, but either way, it’s clear to see that the she’s adamant on using her quarantine time to stay healthy and fit after her tremendous weight loss.

It’s great to see Mama June making the most of her stay-at-home time and finding ways to keep active. We look forward to seeing more pics she decides to share in the weeks to come!