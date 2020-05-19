See Pics
Mama June Shannon, 40, Works Up A Sweat On The Beach During Outdoor Yoga — Pics

Mama June Shannon
EXCLUSIVE: Mama June bends her body into a variety of shapes as she does a grueling yoga session on a beach. The reality star, 40, has been on a fitness campaign to shed her excess weight. The-mother-of-four was pictured during an exercise break from quarantine where she was pictured in Jensen Beach, Florida, performing a variety of poses including downward dog. A source said: “June has really been obsessing over her recent weight gain and is worried she will put on more if she doesn’t get it under control now. She has been trying all different types of exercise and is finding Yoga to be one of her favorites.” June once weighed 460lbs but lost a staggering 300lbs after an intense exercise regime coupled with gastric and plastic surgery. Since tipping the scales at 160lbs she has now put on some extra weight and is bidding to lose an extra 45lbs. 06 May 2020 Pictured: Mama June. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA660244_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
‘Mama June’ Shannon took to Instagram to share a photo of herself intensely striking a yoga pose while taking a class on a beach near the water, proving she’s putting her time in quarantine to good use.

June ‘Mama June’ Shannon, 40, is making sure to stay fit and relaxed in these trying times! The Mama June: From Not to Hot star posted an impressive Instagram photo of herself in mid-pose while taking part in an outdoor yoga class with musician Adam Barta on a Florida beach on May 19 and it got the attention of many fans. In the snapshot, she is standing on a beach while wearing a loose navy blue T-shirt and blue leggings with a multi-colored flower design on them. She is barefoot and has her hands clasped together while facing toward the ocean. “Namaste 🧘‍♂️,” she wrote in the caption for the post. Another pic from the same outing was also made public at the same time as Mama June’s post and it showed her sitting on the sand while holding onto her ankles.

Fans made sure to respond to Mama June’s latest pic with comments that showed their support. “Keep working on YOU June. #StayStrong,” one comment read. “Remember it [sic] not how far you fall but how high you bounce back!! You got this! You are loved!! God bless!!” another wrote. “I am proud of you and believe that you are strong….. sending love and light,” a third comment read.

Mama June’s latest pic is not the first time she’s been photographed while enjoying yoga. Earlier this month, on May 6, she was spotted standing and smiling while in the same yoga pose and wearing the same outfit. We’re not sure if her latest snapshot was a throwback from the original sighting or not, but either way, it’s clear to see that the she’s adamant on using her quarantine time to stay healthy and fit after her tremendous weight loss.

It’s great to see Mama June making the most of her stay-at-home time and finding ways to keep active. We look forward to seeing more pics she decides to share in the weeks to come!