Mama June Hits The Beach With A Trainer For Yoga Workout After Weight Loss: Pic

Quarantine isn’t stopping Mama June from staying fit! The reality TV star hit the beach in Florida for a yoga session, amid the lockdown order.

Mama June is working on her fitness while in quarantine! The 40-year-old reality star — born June Edith Shannon — was spotted doing a beach yoga workout on on May 6, while staying six feet away from her trainer. The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star has been trying out different workouts in an effort to maintain her slender frame. Mama June famously lost nearly 300 pounds, dropping down to 160lbs thanks to surgery, changes in her diet, and a fitness routine. While working out on a Florida beach, she wore a dark blue tee, with multicolored floral patterned leggings and white sneakers. Her blonde tresses were pulled back into a ponytail and she wore a massive smile on her face.

It seems quarantine is doing wonders for the reality TV personality, as she took to Instagram to reveal her slimmer body on Thursday, April 30. Fresh off a dip in her Florida swimming pool, June gave us serious Baywatch vibes as she slicked her wet blonde hair back and donned a red one-piece swimsuit that read “Guard.” She simply captioned the photo with her very own hashtag “#Bootimous,” along with a sunshine emoji!

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star has been actively promoting her #Bootimous line of t-shirts and merchandise to raise money for healthcare workers and those affected by COVID-19. “Ok y’all …Whose Proud and Bootimous? I know I am!” she captioned an initial post, informing her half a million followers she would be donating $1 from every shirt, sweatshirt and hoodie to the COVID-19 First Responders Relief Fund. “Thank you to everyone who purchased the #MamaJune #Bootimous limited edition shirts! Love you all…,” she captioned another post on Sunday, April 26.

Her posta come just days after Honey Boo Boo‘s mom unveiled her sparkly white veneers! June actually got the $10,000 dental upgrade back in 2017, but unfortunately broke one of the pricey teeth while eating ‘fat cakes’ in a season 4 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis. “I am happy to finally have gotten my tooth fixed,” June told British tabloid The Sun on April 22. “Now I have to watch the fat cakes so it doesn’t break again.”