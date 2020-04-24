Mama June Shannon Reveals Brand New Teeth After Undergoing Dental Makeover — Before & After Pics

Mama June Shannon finally replaced her missing tooth, which she broke while eating ‘fat cakes.’ The WE tv star flashed her sparkly — and straight — veneers in new photos!

Mama June Shannon’s tooth gap is no more! After breaking her veneer on a “fat cake” — a moment that leads to a crying breakdown in Season 4 of Mama June: Family Crisis — June had no more tears to shed, because she finally replaced the missing tooth. June had movie star teeth once again in these new photos obtained by The Sun Online on April 22! “I am happy to finally have gotten my tooth fixed,” June gushed to the outlet. “Now I have to watch the fat cakes so it doesn’t break again.”

June’s controversial boyfriend Geno Doak also tagged along for the dental makeover in Dr. Matthew Yantorni’s office in Orlando, Florida, where he fixed a missing tooth, treated cavities and underwent a root canal. The dentist revealed even more details of this visit, telling The Sun, “June came to our office having lost a porcelain veneer off her front tooth. The veneer had been missing for an extended period of time, perhaps up to a year from patient’s recollection. Because the veneer was gone for so long, the tissue had become overgrown and no longer symmetric to the tooth next door.”

June actually installed her $10,000 set of veneers in 2017, as part of her complete body makeover that served as the premise of Mama June: From Not To Hot (the former name of Family Crisis). So, the reality television star was simply just fixing her tooth! This has been a popular trend in the Shannon family as of late; June’s daughters Anna Cardwell, 25, and Jessica Shannon, 23, also opted to replace their smiles with expensive veneers in Feb. 2020, on top of other plastic surgery procedures that nearly cost a combined total of $120,000.

Before: Mama June shows her missing tooth in this Instagram video shared on April 10, 2020. (Courtesy of Instagram/@mamajune)

Although June and Geno had a couple’s trip to the dentist, this relationship is a major cause of concern for June’s family in Mama June: Family Crisis. The lovers were arrested for “possession of drug paraphernalia” — which was believed to be “crack cocaine,” according to the Macon County District Attorney’s Office — in March of 2019. The couple pled not guilty to the felony charge in October of that year, but still face possible jail time.