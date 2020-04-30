Mama June is looking #Bootimous! The reality star showed off her trimmer new figure in a red-hot one-piece.

Quarantine is doing wonders for Mama June, 40! The reality star — born June Edith Shannon — took to Instagram to reveal her slimmer body on Thursday, April 30. Fresh off a dip in her Florida swimming pool, June gave us serious Baywatch vibes as she slicked her wet blonde hair back and donned a red one-piece swimsuit that read “Guard.” She simply captioned the photo with her very own hashtag “#Bootimous,” along with a sunshine emoji!

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star has been actively promoting her #Bootimous line of t-shirts and merchandise to raise money for healthcare workers and those affected by COVID-19. “Ok y’all …Whose Proud and Bootimous? I know I am!” she captioned an initial post, informing her half a million followers she would be donating $1 from every shirt, sweatshirt and hoodie to the COVID-19 First Responders Relief Fund. “Thank you to everyone who purchased the #MamaJune #Bootimous limited edition shirts! Love you all…,” she captioned another post on Sunday, April 26.

Her latest post comes just days after Honey Boo Boo‘s mom unveiled her sparkly white veneers! June actually got the $10,000 dental upgrade back in 2017, but unfortunately broke one of the pricey teeth while eating ‘fat cakes’ in a season 4 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis. “I am happy to finally have gotten my tooth fixed,” June told British tabloid The Sun on April 22. “Now I have to watch the fat cakes so it doesn’t break again.”

June’s followers were loving her latest swimsuit post, and showed some love in the comments! “Okay mama June I see you getting back on the wagon,” one fan wrote, while another gushed, “I’m so proud of you on this weight loss and you look absolutely amazing!” A third added, “So glad you look healthier! Just your overall look on your face anymore is so nice and true!!!,” while another fan wrote, “You are better in that red bathing suit any given day than Jennifer! Happiness and inner peace radiates each time with you and jealously and hatred show on her.”