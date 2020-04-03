‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ Preview: Honey Boo Boo Is ‘So Nervous’ About Her Fashion Show Audition

In the midst of all the drama with Mama June, Honey Boo Boo decides to audition for a fashion show in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘Mama June: Family Crisis.’

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 14, is no stranger to pageants, but she’s never done a fashion show before. She has one chance to walk in front of the designers and she admits she’s “so nervous” in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 3 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis. She gets her chance to strut her stuff in front of the designers and she definitely brings the sass. Alana checks out her competition and she’s understandably a little uncertain about her chances.

One of the judges tells her to try her walk again. Alana is a little startled by this. She tries again and he asks her to walk with a “little less hand movement.” Alana is aware that no one has been asked to do this. “If fail this audition, I might not get another one,” she says in her confessional. The designer keeps making fixes and she doesn’t think it’s a good thing.

“This is so embarrassing,” Alana says. “There’s no way I got picked by any of these judges.” At this point, all she wants to do is leave. After her final walk, she leaves the room.

The synopsis for the April 3 episode reads: “Doe Doe and Big Mike enter dangerous territory when they retrace June’s steps in Alabama. In LA, Pumpkin and Jennifer lock horns living under one roof. Alana auditions for her first fashion show, but a call from Mama undermines her confidence.” Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.