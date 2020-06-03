See Pics
Hollywood Life

Mama June Jogs On The Beach In A Tiny Swimsuit Amid Her New Weight Loss Journey

Mama June
MEGA
EXCLUSIVE: Mama June jogs on a beach in a swimsuit as she ramps up her weight loss campaign. The reality star, 40, is determined to lose 45lbs and has been doing yoga sessions and long walks to try and meet her weight goal. The mother-of-four was pictured at Jensen Beach, Florida where she showed off her new keep fit plan. A friend, who revealed June has lost 20lbs so far, said: "June has really been focusing on her fitness to try and shed some of the pounds she put on. She’s been doing a lot of yoga and jogging in the mornings on the beach. "She has been training everyday with her close friend artist Adam Barta.” June once weighed 460lbs but lost a staggering 300lbs after an intense exercise regime coupled with gastric and plastic surgery. Since tipping the scales at 160lbs she has now put on some extra weight and is bidding to lose an extra 45lbs. She is pictured wearing a swimsuit gifted to her by Dominique’s surf shop in Florida. 02 Jun 2020 Pictured: Mama June jogs on a beach in a swimsuit as she ramps up her weight loss campaign. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA676530_023.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Mama June jogs on a beach in a swimsuit as she ramps up her weight loss campaign. The reality star, 40, is determined to lose 45lbs and has been doing yoga sessions and long walks to try and meet her weight goal. The mother-of-four was pictured at Jensen Beach, Florida where she showed off her new keep fit plan. A friend, who revealed June has lost 20lbs so far, said: "June has really been focusing on her fitness to try and shed some of the pounds she put on. She’s been doing a lot of yoga and jogging in the mornings on the beach. "She has been training everyday with her close friend artist Adam Barta.” June once weighed 460lbs but lost a staggering 300lbs after an intense exercise regime coupled with gastric and plastic surgery. Since tipping the scales at 160lbs she has now put on some extra weight and is bidding to lose an extra 45lbs. She is pictured wearing a swimsuit gifted to her by Dominique’s surf shop in Florida. 02 Jun 2020 Pictured: Mama June jogs on a beach in a swimsuit as she ramps up her weight loss campaign. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA676530_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Mama June bends her body into a variety of shapes as she does a grueling yoga session on a beach. The reality star, 40, has been on a fitness campaign to shed her excess weight. The-mother-of-four was pictured during an exercise break from quarantine where she was pictured in Jensen Beach, Florida, performing a variety of poses including downward dog. A source said: “June has really been obsessing over her recent weight gain and is worried she will put on more if she doesn’t get it under control now. She has been trying all different types of exercise and is finding Yoga to be one of her favorites.” June once weighed 460lbs but lost a staggering 300lbs after an intense exercise regime coupled with gastric and plastic surgery. Since tipping the scales at 160lbs she has now put on some extra weight and is bidding to lose an extra 45lbs. 06 May 2020 Pictured: Mama June. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA660244_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
News Editor

Mama June is staying on track with her weight loss regimen! The 40-year-old reality star was spotted jogging on the beach in Florida on June 2. She was all smiles in a blue and white halter swimsuit!

Mama June Shannon is serious about losing another 45 pounds, after she admittedly put some weight back on. The mother-of-four was photographed jogging at Jensen Beach in Florida on Tuesday with her artist pal, Adam Barta. June, 40, also did some stretching and yoga moves in a blue and white tankini swimsuit from Dominique’s Surf Shop, located in Jensen Beach.

Mama June

Mama June jogging at Jensen Beach in Florida on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Photo credit: MEGA) 

The From Hot to Not star has been amping up her workouts as her weight loss journey continues. June’s oceanside jog came less than two weeks after she was spotted doing yoga on the beach in Florida. — Her go-to source of exercise these days. She was joined by her good friend, Adam for the outdoor workout on May 19. At the time, June took to social media to still encourage social distancing rules, despite being outside. At the end of April, June showed off her figure once again, when she shared a snap of her soaking wet in a red one-piece after a swim.

Mama June

Mama June jogging at Jensen Beach in Florida on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Photo credit: MEGA) 

Weight loss is just one part of June’s total body makeover. It was back in 2017 that June dropped a whopping $10,000 on a new set of veneers, and she’s been showing off her pearly whites ever since. June recently revealed that she underwent a dental procedure due to a chip in her veneer, after breaking her tooth on a “fat cake.” Her dental work was done by Dr. Matthew Yantorni in Orlando, Florida.

The reality star has been working on adopting a healthier lifestyle for years, which served as the central theme of Mama June: From Not To Hot (the former name of her show, Family Crisis). June’s daughtersAnna Cardwell, 25, and Jessica Shannon, 23, also debuted veneers and new plastic surgery in February.

June has been focused on turning her life around following past run-ins with the law with her boyfriend, Eugene Edward “Geno” Doak. Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 pm ET on WE tv.