Mama June & BF Geno Spotted Holding Hands After They Admit To Spending $150K On Cocaine

Mama June Shannon and Geno were seen happily walking near a rehab clinic in Florida one day before they shockingly admitted to spending $150K on cocaine over six months on the latest episode of their reality series.

Mama June Shannon, 40, and her boyfriend Geno Doak, 44, appeared to be in good spirits on June 25 when they walked near a rehab clinic in Florida. The lovebirds were holding hands as they showed off casual outfits for the summer, including a red T-shirt and black leggings on June, and a dark blue tank top, matching shorts, and a baseball cap on Geno. The blonde reality star was all smiles during the outing and her partner gave off a nonchalant look as he held onto a blue and black duffel bag.

Although it’s not clear where June and Geno were going, their latest public walk happened just one day before they both shocked fans on the June 26 season finale episode of their show Mama June: Family Crisis. During the episode, the couple admitted to spending a whopping $150,000 on cocaine in a span of just six months. After June never ended up not going to the out-patient rehabilitation center she promised to go to, both she and Geno became broke and homeless from their elaborate spending and eventually agreed to go to an in-patient rehab center that June’s manager Gina Rodriguez set up in Florida.

The finale went on to reveal that June and Geno spent 30 days at the Florida facility and let June’s two daughters, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 14, and Lauryn “Pumpkin“ Shannon, 20, who she’s been separated from, know about the happy news. Although she didn’t reunite with her girls by the end of the finale, June made it clear that she was making sure to focus on making it happen once she got back home.

In addition to working on getting healthy in rehab, June has made it clear she’s been continuing to work on her weight loss. She’s admitted to putting weight back on after initially losing some and has recently taken part in various outdoor activities, like yoga on the beach, to try and lose more. She also took to Instagram on June 17 to share two photos of herself showing off her stomach while promoting a weight loss drink.

“Been back with @boombod and they’ve been proving why they are THE go to 👏 Even with how crazy things have gotten lately.. they still did their thing and got my cravings down 🔥 These help me out so if anyone else is struggling, grab a program and start summer off right 💪,” she captioned the pics.