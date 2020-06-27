See Pic
Hollywood Life

Mama June & BF Geno Spotted Holding Hands After They Admit To Spending $150K On Cocaine

EXCLUSIVE: Mama June is seen for the first time since her shocking confession that she was spending up to $3,000 a day on crack cocaine. The reality star, 40, was photographed on Thursday near a rehab clinic in Florida just days after she her drug hell was revealed in an episode of 'Mama June: From Not to Hot’. Troubled mother-of-four June was seen with boyfriend Geno Doak after confessing to the show she was using more than two ounces of the drug. She told the show: "[My drug of choice] has to be cocaine crack. I started snorting it, lost my vision, and then I quit and then I went into using... just smoking crack. It's weird because if you snort it, it goes up in here.” A source close to the reality star revealed they did not know why June was spotted near the rehab center but added: "Mama June was the worst we’ve ever seen her. She was going through thousands a day on meth and crack cocaine. She lost everything.” "Mama June and Geno were ready to make a change in their life and get back to the family.". 27 Jun 2020 Pictured: Mama June and Geno Doak. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA684442_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Mama June jogs on a beach in a swimsuit as she ramps up her weight loss campaign. The reality star, 40, is determined to lose 45lbs and has been doing yoga sessions and long walks to try and meet her weight goal. The mother-of-four was pictured at Jensen Beach, Florida where she showed off her new keep fit plan. A friend, who revealed June has lost 20lbs so far, said: "June has really been focusing on her fitness to try and shed some of the pounds she put on. She’s been doing a lot of yoga and jogging in the mornings on the beach. "She has been training everyday with her close friend artist Adam Barta.” June once weighed 460lbs but lost a staggering 300lbs after an intense exercise regime coupled with gastric and plastic surgery. Since tipping the scales at 160lbs she has now put on some extra weight and is bidding to lose an extra 45lbs. She is pictured wearing a swimsuit gifted to her by Dominique’s surf shop in Florida. 02 Jun 2020 Pictured: Mama June jogs on a beach in a swimsuit as she ramps up her weight loss campaign. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA676530_023.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Mama June jogs on a beach in a swimsuit as she ramps up her weight loss campaign. The reality star, 40, is determined to lose 45lbs and has been doing yoga sessions and long walks to try and meet her weight goal. The mother-of-four was pictured at Jensen Beach, Florida where she showed off her new keep fit plan. A friend, who revealed June has lost 20lbs so far, said: "June has really been focusing on her fitness to try and shed some of the pounds she put on. She’s been doing a lot of yoga and jogging in the mornings on the beach. "She has been training everyday with her close friend artist Adam Barta.” June once weighed 460lbs but lost a staggering 300lbs after an intense exercise regime coupled with gastric and plastic surgery. Since tipping the scales at 160lbs she has now put on some extra weight and is bidding to lose an extra 45lbs. She is pictured wearing a swimsuit gifted to her by Dominique’s surf shop in Florida. 02 Jun 2020 Pictured: Mama June jogs on a beach in a swimsuit as she ramps up her weight loss campaign. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA676530_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Mama June Shannon and Geno were seen happily walking near a rehab clinic in Florida one day before they shockingly admitted to spending $150K on cocaine over six months on the latest episode of their reality series.

Mama June Shannon, 40, and her boyfriend Geno Doak, 44, appeared to be in good spirits on June 25 when they walked near a rehab clinic in Florida. The lovebirds were holding hands as they showed off casual outfits for the summer, including a red T-shirt and black leggings on June, and a dark blue tank top, matching shorts, and a baseball cap on Geno. The blonde reality star was all smiles during the outing and her partner gave off a nonchalant look as he held onto a blue and black duffel bag.

Mama June, Geno Doak
Mama June and Gene Doak holding hands in Florida on June 25, 2020. (MEGA)

Although it’s not clear where June and Geno were going, their latest public walk happened just one day before they both shocked fans on the June 26 season finale episode of their show Mama June: Family Crisis. During the episode, the couple admitted to spending a whopping $150,000 on cocaine in a span of just six months. After June never ended up not going to the out-patient rehabilitation center she promised to go to, both she and Geno became broke and homeless from their elaborate spending and eventually agreed to go to an in-patient rehab center that June’s manager Gina Rodriguez set up in Florida.

The finale went on to reveal that June and Geno spent 30 days at the Florida facility and let June’s two daughters, AlanaHoney Boo Boo” Thompson, 14, and LaurynPumpkin Shannon, 20, who she’s been separated from, know about the happy news. Although she didn’t reunite with her girls by the end of the finale, June made it clear that she was making sure to focus on making it happen once she got back home.

In addition to working on getting healthy in rehab, June has made it clear she’s been continuing to work on her weight loss. She’s admitted to putting weight back on after initially losing some and has recently taken part in various outdoor activities, like yoga on the beach, to try and lose more. She also took to Instagram on June 17 to share two photos of herself showing off her stomach while promoting a weight loss drink.

“Been back with @boombod and they’ve been proving why they are THE go to 👏 Even with how crazy things have gotten lately.. they still did their thing and got my cravings down 🔥 These help me out so if anyone else is struggling, grab a program and start summer off right 💪,” she captioned the pics.