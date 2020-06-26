‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ Finale Recap: June’s Recovery Takes A Shocking Turn

With nothing left to lose, Mama June Shannon finally agreed to go to an in-patient rehab facility during the June 26 season finale of ‘Mama June: Family Crisis’.

Despite Pumpkin‘s best efforts, Mama June Shannon skipped out on the out-patient rehabilitation center that she promised to go to in order to see her daughters again. But several weeks later, June and boyfriend Geno Doak had become completely broke and homeless. In fact, they admitted to spending over $150,000 on cocaine in a span of just six months, so when June’s manager Gina Rodriguez told them that she could get them into an in-patient rehab center in Florida — the same one that Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino went to — they agreed to try and get clean.

So the first half of the June 26 season finale of Mama June: Family Crisis focused on June and Geno flying to Florida and going through intake after arriving at the facility. June wasn’t too thrilled about being separated from Geno (they were placed in different wings of the rehab), and it took her a long time to actually admit she’s an addict, but they both ended up completing 30 days in the facility.

And Mama June told Pumpkin and Honey Boo Boo the good news via text message after a few weeks in the facility, so they were aware of her new venture. Sadly, we didn’t see Mama June reunite with her daughters after she completed rehab, but she did tell producers that her main focus would be getting her family back once she got home.

She and Geno also seemed determined to stay together, as they left the facility hand-in-hand at the end of their treatment program.

Meanwhile, back at home, Doe Doe surprised Pumpkin and Honey Boo Boo with a few things that they recovered from June’s abandoned storage unit. And the items left behind included Honey Boo Boo’s pageant trophies, family photo albums and more. So once Pumpkin and Honey Boo Boo saw those items, they had a newfound hope for June’s recovery. After all, if she knew enough to keep those items (and not sell them like everything else), then maybe deep down, she really did miss them.