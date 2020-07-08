See Pic
Mama June Rocks Plunging Black Jumpsuit As She Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss — See Pic

Reality TV star Mama June showed off her slimmed down figure in a black jumpsuit, amid her ongoing legal and financial troubles.

Mama June Shannon, 40, is flaunting her new figure! The troubled reality TV star took to Instagram on June 8 to show off her dramatic weight loss in a black ensemble. “I love my Christian Louboutin blinged out sneakers,” she captioned the shot, highlighting her red sneakers. June also wore a black sleeveless jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, and posed with her hands on her hips. Fans were quick to comment on how great they thought she looked. “You look amazing!! So proud of you,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Looking good Mama June.”

It comes just a couple of days after she hit the beach in Florida with her boyfriend Geno Doak, 44, ahead of the Fourth of July. She showed off her curves in a barely-there leopard print bikini, while her embattled beau fed her a corn dog. The pair were snapped on July 3 sitting on blue and red camping chairs, soaking up the sun on the long weekend.

Geno’s tattoos were visible underneath his black tank top, which he paired with dark grey cargo shorts. He fed the snack to his GF, who pulled her blonde tresses back into a ponytail, to ensure her hair was out of her face. The duo were all smiles, despite their ongoing legal and financial troubles. They appeared to be in good spirits earlier in the week as they walked near a rehab clinic in Florida. It came one day before they both shocked fans on the June 26 season finale episode of their show Mama June: Family Crisis.

During the episode, the couple admitted to spending a whopping $150,000 on cocaine in a span of just six months. After June never went to the out-patient rehabilitation center she promised to go to, both she and Geno became broke and homeless from their elaborate spending and eventually agreed to go to an in-patient rehab center that June’s manager Gina Rodriguez set up in Florida.