Mama June was spotted relaxing in the Florida sun with her boyfriend Geno Doak, despite the couple’s legal and financial woes.

Mama June Shannon, 40, and her boyfriend Geno Doak, 44, hit the beach in Florida ahead of the Fourth of July. The troubled reality TV star showed off her curves in a barely-there leopard print bikini, while her embattled beau fed her a corn dog. The pair were snapped on July 3 sitting on blue and red camping chairs, soaking up the sun on the long weekend.

Geno’s tattoos were visible underneath his black tank top, which he paired with dark grey cargo shorts. He fed the snack to his GF, who pulled her blonde tresses back into a ponytail, to ensure her hair was out of her face. The duo were all smiles, despite their ongoing legal and financial troubles. They appeared to be in good spirits earlier in the week as they walked near a rehab clinic in Florida. It came one day before they both shocked fans on the June 26 season finale episode of their show Mama June: Family Crisis.

During the episode, the couple admitted to spending a whopping $150,000 on cocaine in a span of just six months. After June never went to the out-patient rehabilitation center she promised to go to, both she and Geno became broke and homeless from their elaborate spending and eventually agreed to go to an in-patient rehab center that June’s manager Gina Rodriguez set up in Florida.

The finale went on to reveal that June and Geno spent 30 days at the Florida facility and let June’s two daughters, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 14, and Lauryn “Pumpkin“ Shannon, 20, who she’s been separated from, know about the happy news. Although she didn’t reunite with her girls by the end of the finale, June made it clear that she was making sure to focus on making it happen once she got back home. Here’s hoping the troubled couple get the help they need, and the proud mom can reunite with her family!