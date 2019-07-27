Exclusive
Jordyn Woods: Why She’s ‘No Longer Concerned’ With What The Kardashians Think

Jordyn Woods is trying to move on from the KarJenners after the Tristan Thompson scandal and her latest move, which included partying with Khloe Kardashian’s ex James Harden, proves she’s not worrying about what the family thinks anymore.

Jordyn Woods, 21, made headlines when she was seen partying and dancing around Khloe Kardashian‘s ex James Harden, 29, at the Belle Station pub in Houston on July 24, and although it’s a move that could have upset Khloe and the rest of the KarJenners, she’s decided to move forward and do what makes herself happy. “At this point, Jordyn realizes there’s no coming back from the bridges she’s burned with the KarJenners,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She has done all the apologizing she’s going to do and has made peace with any errors she’s made. Jordyn is done making apologies for what she’s done and is all about moving forward with her own life, professionally and personally.”

Part of moving on for her means having fun. Despite how her latest encounter with James may look to some, especially after her scandal with Tristan Thompson, 28, back in Feb., Jordyn ran into him at the club and didn’t intentionally plan to meet up with him. “Jordyn didn’t have plans to meet the Houston Rockets player at the club at all, it was purely coincidence,” the source continued. “Jordyn has been in New Orleans with her mom and took a trip out to Houston to meet up with a few friends and James happened to be there.They ended up hanging out in the VIP section together because they have a few mutual friends, but that was it. They didn’t hook up or even hang out together after. Jordyn refuses to limit herself to certain friends or professional relationships due to who the Kardashians and Jenners have or haven’t dated. She’s all about making herself happy and is no longer concerned with what any of them think.”

One of the people helping Jordyn to keep that mentality is her mom, Elizabeth Woods. “Jordyn and her mom Elizabeth have grown extremely close since the falling out with Kylie [Jenner] and the rest of the Kardashian family,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Her mom has continued to stand by her and assured her that everything will be OK. Elizabeth has fought hard to help Jordyn make her own name and brand for herself and Jordyn is finally smiling again and realizing she doesn’t need to be tied to the family to ‘make it’ in the industry. Her relationship with her mom has strengthened throughout all of this and she truly doesn’t know what she’d do without her.”