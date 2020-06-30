Dua Lipa Poses In Cute Care Bear Bikini On Instagram — See Pics

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to show off a cute yet sexy pink bikini that was crocheted to look like Care Bear faces in some eye-catching selfies.

Dua Lipa, 24, is enjoying the beginning of summer with a flashback from the ’80s! The singer shared a few flattering pics of herself on Instagram while wearing a pink crocheted bikini that had Care Bear faces all over it. The cute swimsuit choice included two Care Bear faces on the top part and one middle one on the bottom part and the blonde beauty had her hair in two braids while giving a kissing face to the camera.

“🧸🎀🧸🎀🧸,” she captioned the epic photos before fans quickly took to the comments section to compliment her fantastic look. “Cutie,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “My favorite care bear.” Other posted heart and heart-eyed emojis in response to the pics while one follower wrote, “Dua my love.”

Dua’s latest pics aren’t the first ones to show her in a flattering bikini. The songstress shared a public moment with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid, 21, during a fun PDA-filled time by a pool in Miami in Dec. and wore a gorgeous animal print bikini. The young stars couldn’t help but lock lips under the sun and shoe of their love to the world.

Dua and Anwar have been very close since they started dating around June 2019 and have even been quarantining together. Dua even proved she’s close with her beau’s family when she gushed over Anwar’s sister Gigi Hadid‘s pregnancy during an interview on The Edge NZ. “Yeah! It’s very exciting news!” she told the radio station about Gigi in May.

Dua also revealed that she only knew about Gigi’s secret for “a little bit” until the model confirmed it during her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Apr. 30. Anwar had been staying with Dua in London, away from his family in New York and Los Angeles during quarantine and the coronavirus pandemic, and his doting girlfriend admitted he’s been “missing” the mother-to-be as well as his other sister Bella Hadid, 23, and his mom Yolanda Hadid, when she talked to Elle in Apr. “Anwar misses his family, and soon we’ll hopefully get to go back and see them,” she said.

We’re not sure if the couple is still in London as some lockdowns begin to lift, but either way, we’re hoping they’re still staying safe and being happy!