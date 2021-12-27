See Pics

Kanye West Buys $4.5 Million House Across The Street From Kim Kardashian Amid Divorce — See Photos

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may be going through a divorce, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be going very far when the split becomes official.

Howdy, neighbor! Kanye West, 44, reportedly purchased a $4.5 million house across the street from his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, 41, as they continue to navigate through divorce proceedings, according to Dirt. The rapper, who shares four children with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, closed on the 3651 square-foot, 5-bedroom home in Los Angeles’ Hidden Hills just two months after he listed his $3.7 million, 4,200 square-foot, former bachelor pad in the same gated community.

The purchase also comes only two weeks after Kim filed to be declared legally single since her divorce from Kanye is taking longer than she anticipated. But despite the fact that Kim has moved on in her love life with Pete Davidson, 28, Kanye recently publicly expressed his desire to get his family back together and reconcile with Kim. He even begged her — during a Dec. 9 concert — to “run right back” to him.

Interestingly, Kanye purchased the $4.5 million house for $421,000 over asking price — probably to ensure he wasn’t outbid. But it’s also a very modest home compared to what he has purchased in the past, so it’ll be interesting to see what he does with the property. Unlike the Malibu mansion he recently purchased in September for $57.3 million, this new house sits on only about 1 acre of land and contains five bedrooms with three and a half bathrooms. It also features a large outdoor swimming pool, a horse corral, and a stable for three horses, so that’s pretty unique, and we can only imagine that North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, will love it.

As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned, Kanye is willing to “do anything” to get Kim back, so maybe this house purchase is just another step in his master plan in trying to accomplish that.

The SKIMS founder, who has been dating Pete Davidson for over two months now, filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.