Kanye West & Julia Fox ‘Connecting’ Over Both Their Recent Splits: It ‘Drove Them’ Together

The ‘Runaway’ rapper and ‘Uncut Gems’ actress have really hit it off since kindling their romance in wake of their breakups.

Kanye West seems like he sees something special in his new relationship with Julia Fox. The 44-year-old rapper and 31-year-old actress have been spotting spending plenty of time together, including some romantic rendezvous, and it seems started due to their recent breakups. A source close to the rapper told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the pair are “definitely connecting.”

Yeezy’s split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021, and Julia’s December split from her husband of three years Peter Artemiev seemed to help the new couple get together. “Kanye is really enjoying spending time with Julia and they’re definitely connecting. She recently went through a split, so she knows where he is at right now because she is there, too. That was one of the things that drove them to each other. Kanye has had a tough year and Julia makes him smile. She’s been a nice distraction from his divorce and he plans on continuing to spend time with her,” the source said.

Other than being able to bond over mutual breakups, The Life of Pablo rapper also seems like he really trusts the actress, as he gets back into the dating pool. “Kanye now knows that he needs to move on and he knows he has a lot of love to give. His friends have been encouraging him to get back out there, but also to be cautious on who he lets in. He knows Julia has only good intentions,” the source revealed.

Kanye’s romance with Julia is still very new. The pair started dating seemingly early in January, after Ye broke up with model Vinetria in December. The pair were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner in Miami together on January 1, and they’ve spent plenty more time together since then. The Uncut Gems star was also spotted relaxing on Kanye’s balcony after the two had the dinner date.

Miami wasn’t the only destination for their romantic outings. The couple also went to Julia’s home of New York City for a night of theater with Jeremy O. Harris’ critically-acclaimed Broadway show Slave Play. After the show, Kanye was seen rolling solo, heading out of the city.