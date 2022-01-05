Kanye West Pictured Jetting Out Of NYC After His Dinner & Theater Date Night With Julia Fox

See Pics

Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Kanye West was casually dressed in a purple hoodie and black jeans as he left the Big Apple on Jan. 5 after their Broadway date.

Kanye West, 44, left NYC solo after a romantic date with Julia Fox, 31. The Yeezy designer rocked a dark purple hoodie — likely from his collaboration with retailer GAP — along with black jeans and a baseball style black jacket with leather sleeves before getting on a flight on Wednesday, Jan. 5. He finished the look with a chunky pair of black sneakers and incognito sunglasses.

The flight comes hot off his latest rendezvous with Julia, who is best known for the Adam Sandler flick Uncut Gems. The pair were spotted at Jeremy O. HarrisSlave Play (also known to be controversial) at the August Wilson theater before Kanye jetted off. After the show, they hit up NYC hotspot Carbone, which is known for their homestyle Italian cuisine. The couple also hit up Carbone in Miami before NYE, suggesting it’s already the go-to spot for this budding couple.

Kanye West heads to the airport on Jan. 5. (BeautifulSignature/Splashnews.com)

It seems that Kanye is already influencing Julia’s style, as the actress was rocking plenty of Balenciaga for the evening out, including the brand’s popular Hourglass handbag with a croc-embossed fabric She paired the pricey accessory with a plush velvet coat in blue, along with what appeared to be a pair of the brand’s knife booties, and gloves. Kanye was wearing his same outfit from the airport for the date night.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Cutest Photos With Their 4 Gorgeous Kids

Kim Kardashian has again flown from LA to Georgia to watch estranged husband Kanye West’s livestream for his upcoming album ‘Donda.’ Kim and their kids -- North, Saint, Chicagoand Psalm -- were on the East Coast to attend Ye's second event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2 weeks in anticipation of the release of his 10th studio album ... scheduled for Friday. 05 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kim kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776741_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian has again flown from LA to Georgia to watch estranged husband Kanye West’s livestream for his upcoming album ‘Donda.’ Kim and their kids -- North, Saint, Chicagoand Psalm -- were on the East Coast to attend Ye's second event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2 weeks in anticipation of the release of his 10th studio album ... scheduled for Friday. 05 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kim kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776741_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Puerto Escondido, MEXICO - Kanye West enjoys a few days in Casa Wabi in Puerto Escondido, Mexico with his kids. The rapper spent some quality time with his kids at the artist’s retreat located on the Oaxacan coast of Mexico. Kanye arrived with his kids and is pictured at the airport at arrival on June 20. His children were later seen returning to LA with their caretakers and security five days later. Kanye stayed at Casa Wabi until Monday. Kim has meanwhile been in Rome this week. Kanye is certainly not the lightest traveller. His entourage was seen unloading massive trunks, suitcases and even VERY LARGE speakers as they arrived at the airport to fly out. The trip is an interesting one as it shows how dedicated the rapper and designer is to furthering himself as an artist. The art center was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando and features a 312 meter long concrete wall that runs west to east, following the coastline, to create a series of different rooms and zones according to a description on Dezeen.com. An aesthetic Kanye can relate to as a budding architect, Remember the wall he built around his LA home awhile back? The stark design of the center is clearly one Kanye is drawn to and is similar to the design he adapted in the design of the home he once shared with Kim Kardashian. Kanye took the trip without rumored girlfriend, Irina Shayk. The couple were seen earlier this month on another art inspired trip at the stunning Villa La Coste in Provence. Pictured: Kanye West BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kanye’s latest dates come amid ex Kim Kardashian‘s on-going romance with Pete Davidson, 28. The 41-year-old reality star and Saturday Night Live actor have seemingly been inseparable since striking up relationship after she made her hosting debut on the series on Oct. 9! Shortly after, Pete flew to Los Angeles for a date at Knott’s Berry Farm (or, Knott’s Scary Farm during Halloween season) and have since had no issue showing their relationship for the world!

Pete popped up in a sweet photo posted by rapper Flava Flav as he celebrated his birthday at Kris Jenner‘s home in Palm Springs, California. Since, the couple have had bicoastal dates filled with PDA, including a post-holiday getaway to the Bahamas.