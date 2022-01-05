Kanye West Pictured Jetting Out Of NYC After His Dinner & Theater Date Night With Julia Fox

Kanye West was casually dressed in a purple hoodie and black jeans as he left the Big Apple on Jan. 5 after their Broadway date.

Kanye West, 44, left NYC solo after a romantic date with Julia Fox, 31. The Yeezy designer rocked a dark purple hoodie — likely from his collaboration with retailer GAP — along with black jeans and a baseball style black jacket with leather sleeves before getting on a flight on Wednesday, Jan. 5. He finished the look with a chunky pair of black sneakers and incognito sunglasses.

The flight comes hot off his latest rendezvous with Julia, who is best known for the Adam Sandler flick Uncut Gems. The pair were spotted at Jeremy O. Harris‘ Slave Play (also known to be controversial) at the August Wilson theater before Kanye jetted off. After the show, they hit up NYC hotspot Carbone, which is known for their homestyle Italian cuisine. The couple also hit up Carbone in Miami before NYE, suggesting it’s already the go-to spot for this budding couple.

It seems that Kanye is already influencing Julia’s style, as the actress was rocking plenty of Balenciaga for the evening out, including the brand’s popular Hourglass handbag with a croc-embossed fabric She paired the pricey accessory with a plush velvet coat in blue, along with what appeared to be a pair of the brand’s knife booties, and gloves. Kanye was wearing his same outfit from the airport for the date night.

Kanye’s latest dates come amid ex Kim Kardashian‘s on-going romance with Pete Davidson, 28. The 41-year-old reality star and Saturday Night Live actor have seemingly been inseparable since striking up relationship after she made her hosting debut on the series on Oct. 9! Shortly after, Pete flew to Los Angeles for a date at Knott’s Berry Farm (or, Knott’s Scary Farm during Halloween season) and have since had no issue showing their relationship for the world!

Pete popped up in a sweet photo posted by rapper Flava Flav as he celebrated his birthday at Kris Jenner‘s home in Palm Springs, California. Since, the couple have had bicoastal dates filled with PDA, including a post-holiday getaway to the Bahamas.