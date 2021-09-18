See Message

Kim Kardashian Seemingly Posts Cryptic Message About Kanye Split: ‘See What You Wanna See’

Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Kim Kardashian posted her cryptic caption alongside photos in the all-black Balenciaga ensemble she wore on ‘Ellen.’ The look was designed by Kanye’s creative director Demna Gvasalia.

Kim Kardashian posted a curious message on Instagram that could be a message about her on-going divorce from Kanye West, 44. “The universe can give you every sign you need,” she began the caption, posted alongside a series of Instagram photos on Saturday, Sept. 18. “But you see what you wanna see when you’re ready to see it,” she concluded.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian’s cryptic comment. (Credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

The SKIMS founder captioned photos of herself in an all-black Balenciaga outfit, designed by Demna Gvasalia, who was also Kanye’s creative director for his recent Donda shows — see the photos here. The particular version, which included a wrap, off-the-shoulder top tucked into a sleek matching pant-shoe, was what Kim chose to wear for her recent interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In recent weeks, the realty queen has worn various similar looks by the brand: she first sported a catsuit look to Kanye’s Donda show in Atlanta, followed by a controversial face-cover take at the Met Gala (along with a floor length ponytail, thanks to Chris Appleton and extensions).

While it’s unclear what Kim meant in her caption, all signs seem to point to Kanye. The KKW Beauty CEO filed for divorce from the Yeezy founder in February 2021 after months of rumors that the pairs’ relationship was on the brink. In the months prior to the filing, Kanye took to Twitter with a series of bizarre tweets, as well as announced he was running for President of the United States against Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Kim Kardashian is seen in a similar ensemble to the one she posted on Instagram, also by Balenciaga. (@TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com)

The divorce hasn’t been called off, however, fans began speculating that “Kimye” could be back on after she showed up to support ‘Ye at his two Atlanta listening parties and a third in his Chicago hometown. At all three events, she donned Balenciaga ensembles to match what the rapper wore on-stage — finally appearing in a wedding dress for the third-and-final show in August. The Chicago event marked the first she actually participated in.

Following the show, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the couple were “trying to work things out” and possibly stay together. “Kim and Kanye have been trying to work things out. Kim wants to make things work, especially for the kids, and still has love for Kanye,” the insider explained. “They are putting on a united front and are committed to trying to stay together — not sure if that means she will withdraw the divorce papers but they’re taking it day by day,” they also said.