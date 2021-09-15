Kim Kardashian Reveals Her True Feelings On Kourtney & Travis Barker’s Relationship — Watch

After Ellen DeGeneres brought up Kourtney and Travis’ ‘crazy’ PDA, Kim shared how she feels about the couple always going ‘at each other’.

Unlike Scott Disick, Kim Kardashian‘s not bothered by Kourtney and Travis Barker‘s incessant need to make out in public. She made that clear in a preview for the Sept. 16 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, when she and host Ellen DeGeneres discussed the couple’s relationship and how they’re always seen going “at each other”.

The topic of conversation came up after Ellen asked Kim whether she and her siblings truly like each other, and Kim said they do. She said that Keeping Up With the Kardashians forced her family to be together more than they probably would have been, and it helped strengthen their relationships. But now that they’ve had some time off from filming, following the final season of the series, Kim said other relationships had the chance to “blossom” — like Kourtney and Travis’.

Kim said she’s “assuming” Travis will play a part in the family’s new reality TV series coming to Hulu because he’s “such a big part of Kourtney’s life”. She then said she “loves their relationship” before Ellen started playfully mocking their “crazy” behavior in public.

“They can not keep their hands off of each other,” Ellen said. “It’s crazy. What is wrong with them? They are at each other like it’s the last time they’re going to see each other all the time.”

“It’s so cute, isn’t it?” Kim asked, to which Ellen said, “It is. But, it’s kind of — a lot.”

Kim then said it’s “cute” again, so Ellen backed down a bit and said, “I like both of them very much, and he’s the sweetest guy”. But that also didn’t stop her from criticizing their behavior yet again. “Every time you see them, they’re making out,” she said. But Kim didn’t care — Kim said they’re “cute” (for a third time) and she “loves love”, so it’s all good in her book.