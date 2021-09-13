Watch

Kourtney Kardashian & Megan Fox Make Out With Their Boyfriends In Sexy Bathroom Video At VMAs

Jennifer Lopez presents the award for song of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center, in New York 2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Show, New York, United States - 12 Sep 2021
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Machine Gun Kelly performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Doja Cat performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: In this image released on September 12, Swae Lee and Alicia Keys perform onstage at Liberty State Park in Jersey City for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards broadcast on September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS) View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox licked their boyfriend’s tongues during a sexy make-out session in this hot new video.

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox acted like bad girls in high school while making out their their respective boyfriends, Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly, in a bathroom at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12.

After the Poosh founder, 42, and the Transformers actress, 35, struck a pose in front of a pair of urinals by themselves, they proved they’re real troublemakers by inviting their partners into the shot and making out with them.

Travis, who wore a spiked suit without a shirt, leaned in for a sexy kiss with Kourtney while placing his hand on her stomach. They truly only touched tongues, but Kourtney seemed amused by Travis’ frisky behavior.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly took things up a notch when they kept their own tongues touching for several more seconds in the video shared by the rocker via his Instagram Story. Megan, who posted the urinals photo, wrote, “Kourtney and I are in love.”

Related Gallery

VMAs Red Carpet 2021 -- See Lil Nas X & More Arrivals

Megan Fox, left, and Machine Gun Kelly arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center, in New York 2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals, New York, United States - 12 Sep 2021
Megan Fox arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center, in New York 2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals, New York, United States - 12 Sep 2021
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2021

megan fox machine gun kelly kourtney kardashian travis barker
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian At 2021 VMAs (Mega)

Earlier in the night, Kourtney and Megan introduced their lovers as their “future baby daddies” during the MTV VMAs. “I’m a huge fan of this next performer. I’ve watched him grow, not just as an artist but also as a person,” Megan said of MGK, while on stage just before his performance.

“I’m a fan too, and I think his drummer is super hot,” Kourtney added, referring to her boyfriend Travis. Megan then dropped the line about their “future baby daddies”, and Kourtney let out a huge smile before the camera zoomed in on the guys on stage.

Both ladies currently have three children each — Megan shares three boys with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, while Kourtney shares a daughter and two sons with her former partner, Scott Disick.