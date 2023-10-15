Pete Davidson & GF Madelyn Cline Hold Hands During ‘SNL’ Afterparty With Ice Spice: Photos

Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock / Broadimage/Shutterstock

Pete Davidson, 29, and Madelyn Cline, 25, were photographed holding hands while outside Catch Steak in New York City, NY, where Saturday Night Live‘s afterparty took place on Saturday night. The comedian, who hosted the latest episode, and the actress flashed smiles as they tried to stay low-key while walking by onlookers and cameras. He wore a light green and brown tracksuit over a white shirt, a gray baseball cap, and light tan boots, while she wore a long-sleeved black top, matching pants, and black and white sneakers.

Pete and Madelyn were joined by SNL‘s latest musical guest, Ice Spice, who wore a denim crop top with matching jeans and boots, as well as other cast members of the show during the fun event. New couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who both made surprise appearances on Saturday’s episode, were also reportedly at the party.

Pete and Madelyn’s latest night out together comes after a source called their romance “not serious” back in September, when it was first reported they were dating. “Madelyn anticipates her current relationship with Pete as just a good time and it will not be her last one,” a source told Daily Mail at the time. “She thinks he is hilarious, and fun and she is all about hanging out with him, but she is 25, and she doesn’t want anything serious, she wants to chase fun, and she thinks Pete thinks the same and their relationship is all about having a good time.”

“It is in no way serious, she is taking it day by day and that is all that works for her right now,” the source continued. “Pete shouldn’t expect her to be his soulmate, she is not giving off those vibes.”

Around the same time, a different source told Us Weekly that the couple had already developed a “strong bond” amid their new romance. “Madelyn and Pete have been dating for several weeks but have grown close fairly quickly,” an insider told the outlet. “[Madelyn and Pete] had hoped to remain low-key for a while, especially because Madelyn is a really private person. But they’ve spent a lot of time together and have built a strong bond in a short period of time.”